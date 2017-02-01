Whitewater Township’s Novice C Muskrat Voyageurs have made local hockey history.

Coming off a successful 44-game season of 39 wins and five losses, the Novice C Muskrat Voyagerus were crowned the regional champions at the W.C. “Wib” McLaughlin Silver Stick Tournament in Pembroke last November and a couple weeks ago they moved on to compete at the 2017 International Silver Stick Tournament in St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

From Jan. 20 to 22, the Voyageurs reigned in their division to eventually make it to the finals and claim the first International Silver Stick championship in Novice Muskrat Voyageurs history.

“25 years ago was the last time that a Muskrat team won but this is the first time that a novice Muskrat team won the International,” said Jeff Johnson, assistant coach. “And prior to this year, the last time they won the Regional Silver Stick was 20-some years ago. So both the Regional and International were big wins for our team.”

On Jan. 20, for their first game of the round robin tournament, the Voyageurs scored an exciting 6-1 win over the Amherstburg Stars.

Maxime Dube nabbed a couple goals while teammates Kolton Lemay, Kael Davidson, Colton Vereyken and Ryan Yuke scored a goal apiece. Assists came from Lemay, Davidson, Yuke, Vereyken, Cedrick Dionne and Dan Enright.

The next morning, the Voyageurs skated to a 5-1 win over the Shallow Lake Lakers.

Dube sunk three goals, Vereyken earned a single and assists came from Enright, Maxime Gagnon, Alaina Matheson and Yuke.

Later that evening, for their third and final game of the round robin, the Voyageurs crushed St. Mary’s Rock with a staggering 7-0 defeat.

Dube nabbed three goals, Davidson notched two and Dionne and Hailie Brenner scored one apiece. Assists came from Yuke, Dube, Davidson and Gagnon and Travis Robinson.

Having earned their spot in the semi finals on Jan. 22, the Voyageurs edged the Delhi Rockets 4-3 to solidify their spot in the finals.

Dube notched three goals, Yuke scored a single and Enright supported with a couple of assists.

During the final game only a few hours later, the Voyageurs faced off against the North Middlesex Jr. Stars in a high action game which saw both teams powering through with high intensity and determination until the very end.

“The final game was an intense game but it was awesome. We got out to an early lead, they had a huge push back and it was a constant back and forth and really right down to the wire,” said Johnson.

Voyageurs’ star player Dube once again shined on the ice by sinking in an impressive five goals while teammate Yuke earned one goal and assists came from Lemay, Vereyken, Davidson and Robinson.

With a final score of 6-4 for the Voyageurs, the team was crowned the 2017 International Silver Stick Novice C Champions.

“In those final few seconds of the game up until the moment they won, it was definitely a big sigh of relief and then came the excitement,” said Johnson.

Having racked up an impressive 16 goals and two assists, top scorer Dube earned the individual glory of being named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) within the tournament's Novice C division.

Along with being named the International Silver Stick MVP for Novice C, Dube had also earned the MVP title at Regional Silver Stick Tournament in Pembroke last November.

Dube’s dad, Martin, expressed his pride in his son’s MVP accomplishment and commended the entire team for putting forth immense passion and hard work to achieve the championship title.

“My son, Maxime, won MVP at the tournament after having also won it at Regionals – so I’m very proud of him and he worked very hard,” said Martin Dube, who also serves as the Voyageurs’ head coach. “But it was definitely a team win. All of the kids contributed all the way, played well and worked really hard. In the finals both goaltenders played half and half game and they played outstanding. When the game ended and they won, they were so happy and they couldn’t believe it,”

The team’s trainer, Martin Gagnon, said that it was an exciting moment for everyone involved.

“I was a really good experience for everyone involved and it was the kids’ first big hockey trip and first tournament out of the country,” said Gagnon. “And for us coaches, it was a great feeling being on that bench and celebrating with them. We’re all very proud.”

Johnson said that the two main ingredients for the team’s success are consistency and hard work.

“Consistency is a big one. We try to be very consistent with them whether it's through the pre-game approach or the game approach. And we always preach hard work,” said Johnson. “They decided as a team to make some sacrifices, like they decided to stay out of the pool between games so that they’d have a lot more energy. That was something that we suggested that they consider and they literally decided as a team that they were going to wait to go swimming. For little kids that’s really hard to do, so we we’re proud of them.”

Johnson also attributed the team’s success to the kids’ excellent team chemistry and passion for the game.

“The chemistry of the team is so nice. They’re all friends and they want to stick together all the time – even after the game,” said Johnson. “And the passion for the game really comes through the team’s motto which is ‘work hard, play hard, have fun!’ – so they always chant that before the game.”

Coming off a 44 game season with 39 wins and only five losses, Martin Dube shared how the players truly do live out the team motto to the fullest.

“’Work hard, play hard, have fun!' - those are three rules we have as Muskrat Voyageurs this year and that’s exactly what we do,” said Martin Dube. “We're not the most talented team but we're the most hard working team every time we jump on the ice. They go out there, they work hard and they give it their all.”

Having made Muskrat Voyageurs’ history as their first International Silver Stick win in 25 years and the very first win for a Novice C Voyageurs team, their success has spread across social media with parents and community members raving about the big news.

“I don’t think they've really realized yet how widespread the impact is of their achievement. Their win was posted all over Facebook but they don’t know that at all. So they’re still surprised when people that they don't know say 'hey, congratulations!' and they'll turn and be like 'how do they know that we won?’” said Johnson.

According to Chantel Robinson, mother of Voyageurs’ Travis Robinson, the news of the team’s historical championship win has now been shared with the producers of Coach’s Corner in hopes that Ron MacLean and Don Cherry might give them a shout-out on the show one of these nights.

“My dad emailed Sportsnet and told them about how the kids played in the International Silver Stick and that they won for the first time in the team’s Novice C history. Sportsnet responded really quickly by saying ‘Congratulations to the team, that's a massive feat and I will sure pass this on to Ron and Don. Thanks again for sharing and please send over our congratulations to the team’,” said Robinson. “So we’re hoping that Ron and Don will talk about the kids on Coach’s Corner, because the boys made history that weekend and we’re all so proud of them.”

