The Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police is reminding citizens to protect their property after a rash of purse thefts in January.

Police said they are currently investigating several occurrences of theft after four purses were reported stolen in separate incidents this month. On Jan. 13 and twice on Jan. 17 purses were stolen after being left unattended by their owners while they were shopping at a box store in Laurentian Valley Township. Then, on Jan. 18 a purse that had been left in plain view was stolen from a vehicle parked on Pembroke Street West in Pembroke.

The OPP reminds folks that property crime is often a crime of ‘opportunity’ so leaving valuables unattended or in plain view can be an invitation to a thief.

To reduce the opportunity for property crimes to occur police recommend:

not leaving purses or wallets unattended in a shopping cart or while at the checkout;

removing valuables from your vehicle, locking the doors and pocketing the key;

locking your home, garage and out-buildings when away from home;

having a trusted neighbour keep an eye out if you plan to be away;

not announcing your absence over social media; and

watching for suspicious people or activity in your neighbourhood.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).