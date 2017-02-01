Ottawa Senators alumni coming to Eganville

BONNECHERE VALLEY - The Ottawa Senators Alumni are coming to Eganville on Sunday, Feb. 12 in support of amateur skating.

The alumni squad will be taking on the Eganville All-Stars, a team comprised of former members of the Old Eagles Hockey Club, at the Eganville Arena. Puck drop is 6:30 p.m. Following the game, the Sens alumni will be hosting an autograph session in the Eagle’s Nest.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Eganville Skating Club, however, it will also kick off the township’s Canada 150th celebrations. The Senators alumni were last in Eganville in 2013.

“We’re really thrilled that they are coming back to Eganville,” said community development officer Dana Jennings. “We’re hoping for a good night with lots of community spirit.”

Heading up the alumni line-up is Laurie Boschman, the first captain of the modern Senators franchise. A veteran of 16 seasons, Boschman played more than 1,000 NHL games with five different teams, most notably the Winnipeg Jets and the Sens. Joining him will be Shaun Van Allen, a former Calder Cup winner who played 13 seasons in the NHL. He was a key member of the team when they finally broke into the playoffs in 1997.

In nets for the alumni will be Pascal Leclaire, who was selected eighth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. He was traded to the Senators in 2009. On the right wing will be Brad Smyth, who played 88 games with the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators. Rounding out the line-up is Kevin Kemp, who played with the Ottawa 67’s and the Hartford Whalers, NCAA star Bryan Richardson, who played with the Dayton Bombers, the Greensboro Generals and with the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins, and Larry Skinner, who played with the Colorado Rockies and was an assistant coach for the Ottawa 67’s.

Formed in 1992, the Ottawa Senators Alumni is comprised of 45 former Senators players, NHLers and professional hockey players from various teams who make their home in the national capital region. The alumni have been active in the community raising funds for minor hockey, community and charity groups across the region through their participation in charity hockey games and organizing events such as their annual golf tournament, hockey tournament and “Hope and Heroes” gala dinner.

Tickets are $10. They are available at the Eganville Arena located at 178 Jane Street and the Bonnechere Valley Township municipal office at 49 Bonnechere Street East. They can also be purchased at Moncion's Metro at 435 Pembroke Street East.

