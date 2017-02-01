Mardi Gras is one of the most fun and playful celebrations in the world – a party unlike any other! The event is celebrated all over the world, and now Mardi Gras partygoers can add Pembroke to the celebration, as Family and Children’s Services hosts its second annual Mardi Gras Fundraising Gala, Feb. 4 at the Pembroke Legion.

Proceeds for the night will go to the new I Can Play Too Fund, helping Renfrew County children in need take part in the sports, recreation and culture activities they’re passionate about. Family and Children’s Services is urging people to come out and join the fun, so kids that can’t afford hobbies or activities can take part as well, an essential element of a healthy childhood.

“ The fact that a celebration full of colours and music will help kids in need to have fun and develop their passion make so much sense to us”, explains Family and Children’s Services executive director Arijana Haramincic. “So we decided to put all our efforts in the I Can Play Too Fund this year.”

While New Orleans is the most famous city to hold elaborate Mardi Gras celebrations, it is celebrated around the world, including England, Colombia and Belgium. Here in Canada, Mardi Gras parties span the country, with parties in Vancouver, Niagara Falls, Toronto, Quebec City…and oh yes, now Pembroke! One of the biggest celebrations in the world takes place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which Carnaval has large-scale parades and festivities, attracting millions of people. The longest Mardi Gras carnival is hosted in Montevideo, the capital city of Uruguay. It lasts 40 days.

Once again this year’s Pembroke Mardi Gras Gala is an official SnoSpree event. Partygoers are urged to wear their funkiest Mardi Gras costumes, feast on Cajun cuisine, enjoy the Mardi Gras Hurricane signature cocktail and party to the Mumbo Jumbo Voodoo Combo, an authentic Cajun/creole band that includes Juno award winners Steve Lund and Brian Wagner.

The I Can Play Too Fund does more than just allow children to play. It is a key part of their social and emotional development, helping them to become healthy adults.

“ Our goal is to have a holistic approach to the well being of children and youth, far more than basics needs as food and shelter,” says Haramincic.

The night starts with cocktails at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m. and the dance will start at

8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Johnston & Mackie Insurance, 10 Nelson St. Pembroke. Tickets can also be reserved by calling 613-735-6866 ext. 2032. They are $60 with a partial charitable receipt provided.