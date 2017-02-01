The city of Pembroke’s Win This Space Contest officially launched Jan. 26.

This is a contest for entrepreneurs to win a commercial space in Pembroke rent free for six months on a two-year lease. In fall 2016, city council voiced its support in the economic development department moving forward with this contest which has been successful in other municipalities across Ontario in filling vacant commercial space.

“We are excited to see what kind of business ideas come forward and to give area entrepreneurs the opportunity to open a business in our city,” states Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay.

The contest is open to any Canadian resident above the age of 19. To enter individuals simply go on the city’s website and fill out a short online form where they enter in their contact information and business idea. The form will be live today. Provided that the business idea is legal, fits with zoning requirements and the individual does not have any outstanding fines, taxes, or orders with the city, then they will be invited to join the contest.

A launch will be held on March 2 at 6 p.m. at Pembroke’s city hall. Following this will be three training sessions throughout the month of March that are free and mandatory for participants. The training sessions will be on useful subjects such as how to write a business plan, financial planning for your business and marketing and advertising your business. The final submission is in the form of a business plan and will be due on April 12.

The judging panel will score each business plan against a set of criteria and the top-five contestants will be named from this. On May 17 a Grand Finale will be held where the top-five finalists will have one last chance to pitch their business idea to the judges. The judges will deliberate and a grand prize winner will be announced live that night. The grand prize winner will choose the space they wish from the available properties and must open the business within four months of winning the contest. There are six properties currently in the contest. If any property owners wish to submit their property as an available space they can contact Heather McConnell.

There will be other features of the prize pack for the grand prize winner that include donations from local businesses which will be announced further into the contest. If you are a local business and would like to contribute to the prize pack, of if you have any questions, please contact Heather McConnell at hmcconnell@pembroke.ca or 613-735-6821 ext. 1500.