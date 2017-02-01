PETAWAWA – Council will soon have to decide if it wants to change how voters will cast their ballots in the next municipal election.

Last year, Ted McMeekin, the former minister of municipal affairs and housing, unveiled significant proposals to change how cities and towns elect their mayors and councils. Currently all Ontario’s 444 municipalities use the single vote system, which means you cast one vote for mayor and councillor.

During budget deliberations earlier this month, council continued to set aside money in preparation for the 2018 election. Mayor Bob Sweet said council will have to determine what it wants to do soon.

“We have to make a decision very shortly so it can be put in place by the 2018 election cycle,” said Sweet.

Staff has notified council that it needs to inform the province by this June how the town plans to conduct its election scheduled for Oct. 22, 2018. The province has said it would give municipalities the opportunity to use a ranked ballot. With the ranked ballot system, voters could look at the entire voter card and rank their preferences in numerical order. Under a ranked-ballots system, voters would have a first, second and third choice. If a candidate wins 50 per cent plus one of the first place votes, that person wins the election. Sweet noted that there is a concern that voter turnout continues to drop.

“It keeps going down not just here but across the province,” said Sweet. “Maybe this is a way of increasing it.”

Residents currently elect the mayor and six councillors at large. The council candidate with the most votes is automatically designated the deputy mayor. Staff is working on a report which will contain background information and recommendations. Sweet said he expects that to come forward in the next couple of months.

One of the issues that council may discuss is changing how votes are cast. Petawawa is one of the few municipalities in the county that still uses strictly paper ballots and a polling station. For example, Pembroke and Laurentian Valley uses a combination of paper ballot, electronic and phone voting.

“I’m a bit of a traditionalist,” acknowledged Sweet. “If a new election process will assist then we will have to look at it.”

Democratic reform is currently a major issue on the national stage after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that the 2015 election would be the last time that “first past the post” decided who would form the next government. The provincial Liberals have attempted to bring in electoral reform before. In 2007, a referendum was held province-wide to ratify the establishment of a mixed member proportional representation system for elections to the Ontario legislature. The measure was defeated by 63 per cent of all voters. Only 36 per cent favoured going to proportional representation.

