PETAWAWA – The Petawawa Housing Corporation is moving further along with their fundraising campaign to support the expansion of the Riverview Seniors Residence and create more affordable senior housing.

The expansion project aims to build upon the Riverview site (1145 Victoria St. in Petawawa) by constructing 14 new affordable housing units. The units will consist of nine one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments. Three of the two-bedroom units will be modified to accommodate persons with physical disabilities or mobility challenges.

After plans were devised in early 2016, the construction began this past October and the project is already two weeks ahead of schedule with a tentative end date of February 2018.

The $3 million project is being funded through a $2 million grant from the Ontario Investment in Affordable Housing program, with the remaining $1 million to be covered through a mortgage and a fundraising campaign to raise $200,000.

This past October, they launched the first phase of the fundraising campaign – a donor wall which will serve as a lasting testament to the generosity and caring of both our business and citizen communities. The wall will be composed of a range of bricks to be permanently affixed to the entrance lobby all of the current Riverview site.

The donor wall campaign has already raised an impressive $50,000 through generous donations from 15 local families.

Over the past few months, the PHC has personally met with and recognized those donors to graciously acknowledge their support.

Among those benefactors was Rob and Aimee Greene who donated $1,500 in memory of Rob’s late mother, Connie Greene.

“It’s in memory of my mom who passed away two years ago. She lived in Petawawa but she was a nurse at Pembroke Regional Hospital and she liked to give to the community in that regard by helping people out and caring for the elderly,” said Rob. “So this donation is a great opportunity to help the elderly people of this community and it's a nice opportunity to put something up on the wall that our kids can eventually grow up and see and hopefully be influenced to do good as well in their community when they get older.”

PHC fundraising committee chairwoman Theresa Sabourin graciously thanked the donors and expressed how the project’s fluid success is in light of that constant and ever-growing support.

“Your financial support will help us to provide much needed housing to lower income seniors in our community to allow these residents to live in their community as independently as possible and for as long as possible,” said Sabourin.

On Jan. 31, the PHC kicked off the second phase of their fundraising campaign for which they'll be reaching out to local businesses for monetary support to help obtain the remaining $150,000 of their fundraising goal.

“We’re launching our business campaign and we've got 25 businesses that we've selected from the many businesses within the town of Petawawa as well as outside of the town of Petawawa in our community because this is a County of Renfrew initiative,” said Sabourin. “We’ll have the opportunity to have people come into affordable housing from anywhere in the county - they just have to meet the criteria.”

Valerie Hyska, owner Petawawa’s Your Independent Grocer, has already hopped on board with the project and offered support through her business.

“Seniors are a vital part of our community and providing them with safe housing is important to ensure that they remain in the county they call home. I am confident that the business community will embrace this fundraising campaign, and in the spirit of generosity and caring we know that our businesses will jump onboard,” said Hyska.

PHC treasurer Ed Chow stressed that the need for affordable senior housing has been identified as one of the area’s top priorities and that the PHC hopes to raise the remaining $150,000 through generous donations from individuals and businesses.

“This project is very important for the community because we have a shortage of affordable housing in Petawawa and that's what this project is about. These affordable senior housing units will offer a fixed rent which is below what you can get from private landlords. This expansion project is a critical piece of an overall housing picture to keep people within Petawawa at an affordable rate,” said Chow.

