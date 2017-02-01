Renfrew County spending $750,000 on new air system

Hoping to get cool air when the weather turns hot, Renfrew County is all set to proceed with replacing its air and heating system.

On Tuesday during the January development and property committee meeting, Kevin Valiquette, Real Property Assets manager, said the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems (HVAC) at the county administration building on International Drive are at the end of their life expectancy. To prepare for this, the county already approved $250,000 in capital funding in 2016, with an additional $250,000 for 2017.

On further examination of the project, county staff recommended it be held off until 2017.

“At the September meeting of county council, a resolution was approved supporting the staff recommendation that approved 2016 capital budget funds in the amount of $250,000 be carried over to 2017 and that total project funds of $750,000 be budgeted for in 2017,” he said.

“The cost of $750,000 was the recommendation from the design consultant as part of a project costing review,” Valiquette said. “This would allow for optimal contractor pricing through tendering of a complete package in February, with construction to start in early spring.”

If county council approves this at their meeting Jan. 25, 2017, the project will be ready for tendering in February, with the contract to be awarded in March 2017. Construction would begin a month later, and be completed by June 2017, “before we get into the hot summer weather,” he said.

The HVAC system is considered a critical piece of equipment by staff. The building control system offers significant energy savings through automatic shutdowns, night temperature and outdoor air setbacks as well as increased occupant comfort and operator awareness. The humidifiers and exhaust fans are still functioning and can be budgeted for ongoing replacement over the next five to 10 years.

