Renfrew County United Way votes for merger

Meet the new United Way – mostly the same as the old United Way.

On Wednesday, the membership of the Renfrew County United Way unanimously endorsed amalgamation with three other agencies – Prescott-Russell, Ottawa and Lanark County – during a special meeting held at the GT community meeting room.

This means, if the other three agree to it, the Ottawa Valley’s charitable agency will become part of the corporation “United Way Prescott-Russell, Ottawa, Lanark and Renfrew Counties” as of April 1, 2017.

It also means the end of three years of hard work.

Doug Tenant, board chairman, Renfrew County United Way, said this wasn’t a merger but an amalgamation, with each partner maintaining its autonomy. All of the partners will be able to raise money and distribute it as they see fit within their areas. The names of the individual United Ways will remain the same, but will be considered branch offices of the new corporation.

“ For all intents and purposes, the staff will remain the same, and so do the elected board of directors,” he said. Those boards will instead become advisory councils, and will have the power to make decisions on where and how United Way funding will be dispersed.

The chairman said it was agreed among the partners that the best way to continue building their communities is to raise the money locally, and decide how to invest it the same way. No one knows their needs and service areas better than the local United Ways.

“ What is raised here, stays here in Renfrew County,” Tenant said, “and the decision-making authority remains here.”

The chairman said combining their administration will benefit all four United Ways, both through cost saving and service/resource sharing.

“ By coming together, we hope to a better future for all of our communities,” Tenant said “This is an opportunity for us to address some of the critical issues that face people throughout our region while ensuring we maintain a strong and active presence in the local area.”

As a result of this collaboration and amalgamation, all four United Ways will be able to access each other’s knowledge and expertise. Once this is finally ratified by members, hopefully by the end of next week, all four United Ways will be able to share resources including IT technology, fundraising tools, marketing materials, community development research and more.

The board of directors overseeing the new corporation will have a minimum of two representatives from each of Renfrew County, Prescott-Russell and Lanark County. This includes the chairmen of the three advisory councils, plus at least one director who lives or works and gives in each of the three counties.

The board will also comprise one chairman, the immediate past chairman, the current campaign chairman, the chairman of corporate services committee, the chairman of the governance committee, the chairman of marketing and communications committee, the chairman of the revenue management committee, the chairman of the community impact cabinet and the chairman of the amalgamation committee.

The balance of directors shall live or work and give in Ottawa.

Tenant said there is no limit on the total number of directors who can sit on the board. He said in time, it is hoped the United Way will continue to expand by adding other branches.

“ We are hoping to go as a movement, and keep growing,” he said.

