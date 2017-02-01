LAURENTIAN VALLEY – First responders freed a little girl from the track of a snowmobile during an incident on Jan. 29.

At approximately 7 p.m. Renfrew County paramedics, officers with the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police and firefighters with the Laurentian Valley Fire Department responded to an emergency call on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) snowmobile trail between Henan Road and Highway 17 in Laurentian Valley Township.

A seven-year-old female passenger fell off of a moving snowmobile that was being driven by her mother.

The child’s arm became caught in the moving track resulting in her arm becoming wedged between the track and the body of the snow machine.

Fire fighters freed her arm from the snowmobile and she was transported to the Pembroke Regional Hospital by paramedics. She was treated for minor injuries. No charges were laid.