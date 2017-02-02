Rankin ready for 2017 winter carnival

RANKIN – Rankin will soon be alight with fun and games for the 2017 edition of their annual winter carnival.

From Feb. 5 to 12th, festivities will be taking place at the Rankin Culture and Recreation Centre and require a $2 carnival button.

A number of evening activities will be taking place throughout the week to serve as a prelude to the festival, beginning with a hymn sing and public skating on Feb. 5 (7:30 p.m.).

On Feb. 9, families are invited to dig into a traditional spaghetti supper ($10 for adults, $5 for children 12 years and under, free for children under five) followed by a fun game night (crockinole, cribbage, cards), door prizes, a bonfire and public skating.

On Feb. 10, attendees with a competitive spirit will enjoy a Euchre Tournament (10 games, $5/person) along with more door prizes, a bonfire and public skating.

By Feb. 11, the grand kick off to the full weekend of carnival festivities will begin with registration for all events opening at 8 a.m.

After registering on Saturday, participants will be able to fuel up with a sumptuous pancake breakfast (8 a.m. to 10 a.m., $6 for adults, $3 for children 12 years and under). Thereafter, adults will have the chance to test their luck with a poker game in the main hall (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) or a jigsaw puzzle tournament (four people per team, $1 per person, from 10:30 a.m. to noon) while kids make friendly bets with the classic Jelly Bean Guess (from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Ongoing throughout the morning, snowmobile enthusiasts will have the chance to test their speed and finesse with a variety of snowmobile games and races (balloon, egg, water and blindfold) on the ball diamond ($2 per person for each event).

The morning will also feature a Children's Fair where kids can get glitter tattoos or paint their face like their favourite superhero or Disney character ($2 each) before enjoying some friendly competition with car races, a fish pond, a ring toss, hoopla, boat races and a para trooper landing ($5 per child for 20 games, $2.50 per child for 10 games).

Beginning Saturday at noon, both adults and kids are invited to partake in the Bubble Gum Blowing Contest ($1 per person) to see who can blow the biggest bubble.

By 1 p.m., attendees will be able to put their carpentry skills to the test and see who will be crowned the lumber king or queen with contests ranging from nail driving to cross cutting and chainsaw speed cutting (safety equipment must be worn, $2.50 per person).

Also on the agenda for Saturday afternoon, Bingo enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a few rounds of the classic game (1p.m. to 3p.m. at $0.25 per game), kids will be able to test their imagination and creativity in the Best Dressed Stuffed Animal Contest (1:30 p.m. at $1 per entry) and friends will have the chance to team up for a live action game of Hungry Hippo (2 p.m., teams of two at $4 per team).

By the end of the afternoon, attendees will be able to sit back and relax as they cheer on the NAW Fire Fighters and the White Water Fire Department in a friendly game of hockey.

The day will conclude at 7:30pm. With a classic round of trivia ($5 per person, six people per team) along with more public skating.

Doors will open on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Children’s Fair kicking off the festivities followed by a chainsaw carving demonstration at noon.

By 12:30 pm., competitive spirits will be able to partake in a cribbage tournament ($5 per person) followed by a cake walk ($0.50 per entry) and a variety of winter-themed games (bob sled, toilet horseshoes, hay bale rolling, hockey shoot, log push and ski race - $1 per event per person).

The day will conclude with a round of tea boiling (3p.m. for kids and 4p.m. for adults at $5 per team) followed by a live auction and presentation of festival trophies at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Muriel Verch at 613-735-0224.

cip@postmedia.com