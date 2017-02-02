LAURENTIAN VALLEY -

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after the snowmobile he was driving collided with a transport tractor trailer east of Pembroke Thursday.

The accident occurred at around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Fibreboard Drive and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) Trail ‘A.’ The tractor trailer appeared to be heading eastbound towards the Pembroke MDF fibreboard plant when the collision occurred.

Following the mishap, members of the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service arrived at the scene and treated a 14-year-old male who had sustained life-threatening injuries. The victim was then transported directly to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa under the service’s trauma bypass policy, said Michael Nolan, chief of the paramedic service and director of emergency services for Renfrew County.

Police immediately closed the roadway. The motorized snow vehicle had come to rest next to a snowbank in a curve to the road. It appeared to have sustained catastrophic damage as a result of the collision.

It is the second serious accident in the area involving snowmobiles this week. On Sunday night, a seven-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after she fell off a moving snowmobile being driven by her mother on a trail between Henan Road and Highway 17.

The child’s arm became wedged between the track and the body of the vehicle. Paramedics and firefighters with the Laurentian Valley department managed to free the girl. Nolan said they have seen a rise in snowmobile accidents this season. Incidents have also involved All-Terrain Vehicles, he added.

“We are certainly seeing a run on snowmobile crashes,” said Nolan adding he is alarmed by the number of mishaps involving minors. “Whether they are operating the machines or are passengers, we are concerned about these accidents.”

The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate.

