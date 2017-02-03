CORNWALL – The Pembroke Lumber Kings continued to struggle with offence Thursday night, managing just one goal against the Cornwall Colts.

In the final meeting of the regular season, the Colts, who currently sit in third place overall in the Central Canada Hockey League, edged the 11th placed Kings 2-1.

The game was scoreless for the first 15 minutes of the first period, then a couple of bad bounces and defensive miscues cost the Kings as Cornwall jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Christoper Mammas and Brennan Markell scored less than a minute apart late in the period. Picking up the assists were Markell, Shawn Baird, Nick Lalonde and Ethan Mulhearn.

In the second, Brandon Browne scored his 20th goal of the season to get the Kings on the board and cut the Colts’ lead in half. Assisting on the play were Matthew Barnaby and Salim Mahi-Beaudry.

Late in the third Kings’s goalie Ryan Glander headed for the bench with 27 seconds to go as Pembroke hoped an extra attacker would help tie things up, but they didn’t mange to pull even.

After a scoreless third period, emotions erupted at the buzzer as a barrage of penalties were assessed. The Kings’s Barnaby received two minutes each for roughing after the whistle and goalie interference and D’Andre John was also called for roughing after the whistle following the melee.

For the Colts, Tristan Conrad received a 10-minute misconduct for leaving the bench to get involved along with four minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct and a minor for roughing after the whistle. Coach Ian MacInnis also received a 10-minute misconduct while Sebastian Dirven and goalie Liam Lascelle were called for roughing after the whistle minors. In the end, Pembroke had 14 minutes on seven infractions compared to the Colts 36 minutes in penalties on 10 infractions. The special teams did not make an impact however, as Pembroke was 0-for-3 with the man advantage while Cornwall failed to capitalize on four power-play opportunities.

The Colts held a 31-27 advantage on the shot clock. Glander stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced in the Kings’s net while Lascelle allowed just the one goal on 27 shots.

The Kings are next in action Sunday afternoon, when they host the league-leading Carleton Place Canadians for a 3 p.m. contest at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

Three stars: The three stars of the game were Cornwall’s Liam Lascelle and Brennan Markell first and second respectively and Pembroke’s Brandon Browne third.

