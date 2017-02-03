Sentencing date set in PMC fatality case

Sentencing for the man convicted in the dangerous driving death of a retired Petawawa soldier will take place this spring.

Last September, Martial Laverdure was convicted of one count of dangerous driving causing death. The 39-year-old had been behind the wheel when his Toyota RAV 4 collided with Ernie Hall on Lake Street just outside the Pembroke Memorial Centre on the night of Jan. 11, 2015 fatally injuring the former regimental sergeant major of the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment.

During a brief hearing in Ontario Superior Court in Pembroke Friday, Justice Martin James agreed to adjourn the case until April 12. At that time, he will listen to submissions on sentencing from defence counsel Jessica Fuller and assistant Crown attorney Caitlin Downing.

A half-day has been set aside for Justice James to hear those submissions. The judge did not say if he will render a sentencing decision on that day.

Sentencing had originally been set for January, however, defence counsel informed the court that a Gladue report that would take into account the accused’s aboriginal background and heritage had not yet been completed.

Leaving the arena at the end of a Lumber Kings game, Hall was walking to his parked Ford pick-up truck when Laverdure struck him and two other pedestrians. He travelling at a speed of 60 kilometres an hour when he pulled away from the Frank Nighbor Street intersection but hit the brakes 32 metres before his SUV initially hit the victims. Hall, a 39-year veteran of the Canadian Forces with multiple tours to Cyprus, the Persian Gulf, Bosnia, and Afghanistan, died the following day in an Ottawa hospital.





