Lumber Kings shut out 4-1 by Brockville Braves

The Pembroke Jr. A Lumber Kings were shut out 4-1 by the Brockville Braves during an away game Friday night.

The Lumber Kings’ downfall came by way of their special teams which failed to save them during penalty kills.

While both teams racked up an almost equal amount of time in the penalty box – 33 minutes on 11 infractions for the Lumber Kings and 35 minutes on eight infractions for the Braves – the latter went scored on three out of eight power plays while the Lumber Kings missed out on all four of their own.

Despite being first on the board within the first minute of the opening period with Brendan Browne sinking a goal (assisted by Matthew Barnaby and Jarrad Vroman), the team lost all momentum and fell into a tidal wave of penalties and missed shots from then on.

By period two, Lumber Kings’ Shane Spencer, D’Andre John and Brendon Clavelle racked up more than 21 penalty minutes together for roughing. While the Lumber Kings were killing time in the penalty box, the Braves took advantage of the opportunity with Corey Caruso sinking a power play goal (assisted by Andrew Jarvis and Colin Tonge).

The teams remained tied until the end of period two whole both racked up a few more penalty minutes from roughing, checking and high sticking.

Into the third and final period, the Braves hit the gas and showed no mercy to the Lumber Kings as they began firing shot after shot while the Lumber Kings fought back with aggression but failed to defend their net.

Within the first minute of the game, Lumber Kings’ Chris Grose was penalized for tripping and shortly thereafter the Braves’ Noah Jordan sunk a power play shot (with support from Mack Hancock and Sean Allen).

A few minutes later, Braves’ Colin Tonge (assisted by Corey Caruso and Devin Moore) fired home another shot to bring his team to a lead of 3-1.

The Lumber Kings attempted to fight back but their aggression did not bode well as it only earned them more penalty infractions for game misconduct, roughing and tripping.

Into the last few minutes of the game, the Braves took advantage of another power play opportunity with Devin Moore (with support from Andrew Jarvis and Corey Caruso) netting the final goal to solidify his team’s 4-1 win.

Three Star Selection: Corey Caruso (Star #1, Brockville Braves), Colin Tonge (Star #2, Brockville Braves), Brendan Browne (Star #3, Pembroke Lumber Kings).

