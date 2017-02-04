Nine wild polar bears were sighted at Pembroke Marina on Saturday afternoon.

That was the number of brave souls who challenged the icy water of the Ottawa River during the fourth annual Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus Polar Bear Dip in support of the Handi-Bus operations.

While dozens of heavily-clothed spectators kept warm underneath their down parkas and toques, the nine participants were covered up in mere bathing suits.

Spectator Randy McCauley attends the event every year but would rather watch others take the plunge than ever partake in it himself. He expressed that the participants’ must have nerves of steel to engage in the daring escapade.

“I come to them every year but I’m never going to do it myself. To be honest, I’m kind of surprised that anybody actually resurfaces. They go in and when they come up and I’m thinking ‘oh good!’” said McCauley. “I just don’t trust it myself. So I hope that they survive and I donate the money, but I’m not going to take that chance myself.”

While there was no hot tub for participants to warm up in after their icy plunge at this year's Polar Bear Dip, a number of paramedics and fire fighters were on hand with blankets and other heating and devices to assist the divers immediately afterwards and offer medical assistance if necessary.

Trevor Lane and his 14-year-old son Quincey were the first to brave the frigid waters while onlookers took out their cellphones to capture the thrilling moment.

Trevor has participated in the dip every year since it began four years ago in 2013.

“It's always good to do something fun and contribute to a great cause at the same time,” said Trevor. “I also like the excitement and it's something to jolt the system. I’m kind of addicted to it now.”

For Quincey, it was his first time taking the daring plunge.

“I said I was going to do it last year and then my dad remembered so I had to stick to my promise,” said Quincey.

Quincey dove in first and his dad followed up shortly after.

“I wanted him to go first because if I went first I would've been in the hut getting warm and I wouldn’t have been able to see him so that's why he went first. But maybe also because he’s a bit braver than me,” smiled Trevor.

City of Pembroke councillor and Handi-Bus boardmember Christine Reavie was among the other participants who dipped into the cold waters in support of the Handi-Bus.

This was Reavie’s second year taking on the charitable challenge.

Shivering while donning a polar bear toque and Batman bathing suit, Reavie anxiously awaited the countdown before taking the plunge.

“I just find that it's important to get as many jumpers out there because with their efforts in getting pledges and sponsors, every cent of that goes to the Handi-Bus to maintain our operational excellence,” said Reavie. “Without the Handi-Bus we’d have a lot of members in our communities that wouldn’t necessarily be able to get to appointments to do their shopping or attend events they’d like to attend, so it’s very important that we have this service. Along with shuttling them back and forth, the drivers will go right to the door to collect the passengers, bring them out, help them get seated and take them into wherever it is that they're going.”

From all pledges combined, the nine participants raised a whopping $2,400 which will go towards the operations of the Pembroke and Laurientian Valley Handi-Bus and the replacement of a bus among the fleet.

Of that total, Reavie raised an impressive $1,845 from family, friends and community members.

“I was committed to getting as many pledges as possible. I asked anyone and everyone and it took me three weeks to raise that amount,” said Reavie.

According to Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus chairman Ron Gervais, the grand total amount well surpassed the funds they raised at the 2016 Polar Bear Dip.

“Last year we raised just shy of $2,000, so this year is certainly a move in the right direction and the funds will certainly go towards good use,” said Gervais. “Transit systems are extremely expensive to run and without fundraisers like this it makes it very difficult to maintain. The Handi-Bus patrons are charged $6 a trip which by no means pays the expense of a driver, the equipment and so forth – so we need fundraisers like this to help make up for that balance and ensure the service can be maintained.”

