Pembroke Legion to honour 90th anniversary

2017 marks 90 years since Pembroke’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72 was formed.

Branch 72 was officially established in 1927, making it one of the oldest legions in Eastern Ontario.

“There’s 65 branches in our Eastern Ontario region but most have already closed down or are nowhere close to celebrating their 90th,” said Bob Denault, legion member and past president. “No other legion in this area has been around for 90 years. Even the Petawawa legion is only about 50 years old.”

Over the course of the legion’s 90 years, there’s been a total of 37 past presidents beginning with J.A. Campbell back in 1927.

Denault held the longest term of all, serving for six years from 2009 to 2015.

In honour the legion’s 90th anniversary, Denault took it upon himself to organize a special event to gather legion members – both old and new – to come together and celebrate the significant milestone.

“For many of us legion members, this 90th might be the last milestone we’ll have the chance to celebrate,” said Denault. “So we need to take the time to honour it and to honour the what the legion represents and why it’s so important to the community. The main purpose of the legion is to offer veteran services and to offer support to our veterans and their families through the money we raise through our poppy fund. We still have Korean War and Second World War veterans along with serving veterans. So the legion is here for them and it’s also here for members of the community who can come by anytime.”

The 90th anniversary celebration will be held on Feb. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the lounge at Branch 72 (202 Pembroke St. E).

Denault expects that it will be a full house as many have already confirmed attendance, including legion members, local veterans, local politicians and friends. Among the special guests will be six of the legion’s past presidents, including Denault and Percy Price who served from 1975-77.

After engaging in a few opening remarks to honour the day, guests will partake in a cake cutting, enjoy light refreshments and have the chance to view historical Branch 72 memorabilia which will be on display.

According to Denault, the cake will feature a picture of the old legion building from 1927 next to a photo of it from the present day. The humongous cake, which will be big enough to serve 100 or more people, was donated by Giant Tiger owner Lou Hammill.

“It’s a huge cake which will show the legion from 1927 to what it looks like now after we fixed it up,” said Denault. “So everyone will get to enjoy the cake and there will be some music and lots of old historical artifacts set up and we’ll have the upstairs museum open for anyone who wants to check it out.”

Denault said that the invite is extended to Royal Canadian Legion members, veterans along with their family and friends.

