Adventures on the Rock

PETAWAWA -

In this age of social media, iPhones and interactive video games, it’s fair to ask if children can still truly experience childhood unhindered by technology.

That’s the questioned posed by Lynne Sawford in her new book “The Little Locket of Petites, Newfoundland,” the story of one girl’s discovery of the disappearing outports of Newfoundland’s south coast.

For six months of the year, the Petawawa resident and retired educator runs the RoseSea Bed and Breakfast and Madolyn’s Artist Studio in the isolated fishing village of Rose Blanche, situated 40 kilometres east of Port Aux Basques, Nfld. One day this past summer, she took her grand-niece Anne Rutkus on a day-long trip to Petites, one of the few remaining communities without a road to connect it to the outside world.

Over the next six hours, Anne took great delight in exploring the tiny outport which has declined in population from 304 to just 20 permanent residents. His adventures took her from the old two-room schoolhouse to the historic Petites Church, the oldest Methodist church in North America. Then the girl wandered the rugged coastline searching for fossils, seashells and other buried treasures.

“She was gone into all of her senses,” explained Sawford, who kept a journal of her grand-niece’s exploits that day. Those notations served the basis of the book, in which Anne becomes the protagonist “Wistful Wavey.”

However, the highlight of the excursion came when Anne dug up some old English china at the base of a waterfall. When she returned to Rose Blanche, the girl went to the library to research the china hoping to uncover the origins of the artifacts. For Anne, that summer on the Newfoundland coast was the experience of a lifetime.

“She told her cousin Rose Blanche was better than Hawaii,” added Sawford. “It’s Freedom City. She knows how to challenge herself.”

The book features photographs taken by Sawford that day. It also includes the real-life people who inhabit Petites, which was settled back in the 1840s. At one time, Petites was an important harbour for the vessels working the Grand Banks fishing grounds. Since the industry collapsed following a government moratorium on the cod fisheries, Sawford has seen the great out-migration of islanders leaving rural communities devastated and entire families fragmented.

Her book also addresses the former school principal’s concerns over how children are being brought up today. She worries that technology and the desire for youth to compete at a young age in team sports is robbing today’s kids of their childhood. She hinted that the boom of commercial and residential development has robbed Petawawa’s children of those natural places where they can play and discover themselves.

“I remember when the kids around here with all these trails,” she said. “I remember when they played down at the Catwalk.”

Sawford is contemplating another book based on the old Petites Methodist church which was registered a national historic site in 1994. There is currently a campaign to restore the wooden church. She still fully embraces Rose Blanche as her home-away-from-home.

“You can’t live in the past. That’s what I like about Newfoundland. They live in the now. They know how to live,” she added. “They are funny and kind. They could make a cat laugh.”

Her bed and breakfast also continues to attract some of the most interesting people you would ever meet. This summer, she hosted as guests the engineer who designed the prism for the largest telescope in Africa and a German tourist who had sailed around the world solo.

“You never know who is going to walk through that door,” said Sawford.

“The Little Locket of Petites, Newfoundland” is available by contacting Lynne Sawford at the official website for the RoseSea Bed and Breakfast at www.roseblanche.ca.

SChase@postmedia.com



