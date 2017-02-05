The Carleton Place Canadians continued to defend their honour as reigning champions when they defeated the Lumber Kings 3-1 on Sunday.

The game kicked off to a slow start with back and forth puck action – Lumber Kings firing nine shots and the Canadians with five – but no goals scored throughout the entire first period.

By period two, the score remained null until the halfway mark at 10:23 when Canadians’ Connor Merkley woke up the crowd by sinking in the first goal of the game (unassisted).

Less than one minute later, the crowd was fully jolted awake when Merkley’s goal was swiftly followed up by a second goal from teammate Cade Townend (assisted by Ben Tupker and Zachary Tupker).

While the Lumber Kings began putting up a more aggressive front to defend their net, their attempts at gaining an upperhand proved futile as they failed to sink any goals by the end of the second period.

Moving into the third and final period, the Canadians continued to reign on the ice with a 2-0 until the final few minutes of the game when the Lumber Kings’ met them halfway with a goal by Peter Falivena (assisted by Taylor Egan and James Buckley).

While the crowd went wild as their team finally got on the scoreboard, the Canadians held their lead of 2-1 with only one minute left in the game.

With 50 seconds to go, the Lumber Kings pulled goaltender Ryan Glander to gain the extra attacker.

The risk of the empty net did not bode well for the Lumber Kings as Canadians’ Andrew Dodson (with support from Alex Friesen) swiftly took possession of the puck in those final few seconds to fire home the final goal of the game that solidified the Canadians’ 3-1 win.

Head coach Sean Crozier said that the Canadians are a hard team to beat as they are the defending champions with a lot of experienced players.

“They’re the class of the league obviously, they’re returning champions and they find a way at the end,” said Crozier.

According to Crozier, the Lumber Kings were particularly outplayed by the Canadians when it came time to powerplays.

“I think they outworked us on our powerplay and they outworked us six on five at the end. But when we were five on five I thought we did very well so it's just unfortunate,” said Crozier. “Our penalty kill did OK but when we can’t score we can’t generate momentum. Our best players are getting outworked by penalty killers and it's not a very good recipe to score.”

On a high note, Crozier expressed that there are still 13 games remaining in the regular season and the team will continue to work hard and not give up hope for a shot in the playoffs.

“This season's been tough. We've got a lot of inexperienced players and we're just trying to learn our way and get experience,” said Crozier. “We're not in the playoffs right now but we're not out of it either, so we can’t give up. I think if those guys can find the right gear and understand what they need to work, we can probably score some goals.”

Three Star Selection: Cade Townend (Star #1, Canadians), Taylor Egan (Star #2, Lumber Kings), Connor Hughes (Star #3, Canadians).

