WHITEWATER REGION – The frigid surface of Muskrat Lake was covered in anglers young Saturday as folks wholeheartedly enjoyed one of Canada’s great winter pastimes.

The 7th annual Cobden Civitan Muskrat Lake Ice Fishing Derby saw 1,178 adults dip their lines into the murky depths of the lake in search of trout, pike and perch. The tournament also coincided with the Kids, Cops and Canadian Tire Junior Fishing Derby which enrolled 101 kids up to the age of 12. Organizers were calling both derbies the largest they’ve seen on the lake.

“It’s a huge endeavour and the club’s members really step up,” said co-organizer Kevin Lamorie.

The derby was sponsored by Fishing Forever, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to funding worthwhile fishing, conservation and education projects, in partnership with the Canadian National Sportfishing Foundation. Created by Bob Izumi’s Real Fishing, the funds, raised by anglers dedicated to the preservation of our fishing heritage, are invested to ensure sustainable fish populations for the future. It was also supported by the Police Association of Ontario, Canadian Tire, and the Cobden Citivan Club.

“All the money that we raise goes into the Civitan Club,” added Lamorie. “Every year we donate to different organizations and all the major charities.”

Each participant in the kids derby received a prize bag. The fish were eventually weighed before they were released back into the water.

Among the winners of the adult tournament were: Andrew Cameron (first place pike), Larry Burcheski (second place pike), Shawn Finley (third place pike), Lance Buckwalt (first place trout), Jason English (second place trout), Ryan Rathwell (third place trout), Hunter Muselak (first place perch), Shawna Brotton (second place perch), and Mike Ott (third place perch).

Here are the results of the kids derby: Aiden Iving (first place pike), Lauren Bresseau (second place pike), Jillian Finlay (third place pike), Stacey Jones (fourth place pike), Marcus Sovey (fifth place pike), and Reid Schauer (sixth place pike).

The grand prizes went to Brad Scoffield (boat and motor), Brad Barton (trip to Las Vegas) and Max Cull (ice auger).

