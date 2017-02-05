Pembroke was bubbling with the spirit of New Orleans at the second annual Family and Children’s Services (FCS) of Renfrew County Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday night at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72.

Nearly 100 attendees were dressed up in Mardi Gras-inspired costumes, feasted on Cajun Cuisine, sipped on boogied to Cajun/Creole music by the renowned Mumbo Jumbo Voodoo Combo.

Along with dancing the night away and getting their Mardi Gras vibe on, guests were raising funds for the FCS’ I Can Play Too fund.

With one in 10 Renfrew County children living in poverty, the fund’s goal is to give those children the opportunity to pursue the sports, recreation and culture activities they are passionate about.

Whether it’s a trip to a chess tournament in Arnprior, soccer camp in Barry’s Bay or dance registration in Pembroke, I Can Play Too aims to give children and families the help they need to take part.

According to FCS of Renfrew County executive director Arijana Haramincic, the element of play is as crucial as shelter and food for a child’s physicial, mental and emotional well-being.

“We need to be sure that children are safe which means that they have food and shelter. However, it's not enough just to have food and shelter you also need to play, have fun and be educated,” said Haramincic.

Dave Henderson, fund development coordinator, called the impact of the fund “phenomenal.”

“Whatever a child is passionate about – be it soccer, dance, hockey or music – I Can Play Too will be there to help them meet that passion and make those dreams come true,” he said.

This year’s gala raised $6,000 which was more than double the $3,000 garnered from last year’s gala.

“We really had a number of great corporate sponsors from the community, so that really helped us to generate more funds,” said Haramincic.

As per tradition, the King and Queen Mardi Gras were crowned by the end of the night. This year, husband and wife Glenn and Cheryl Hanniman were pleased to be chosen as the King and Queen and they proudly sported the brightly coloured robes and crowns.

Henderson said that the fundraiser was a delightful and memorable evening that celebrated exactly what the I Can Play Too Fund is all about.

“Just like last year, it was a great event and a lot of fun,” said Henderson. “It's great to have an event with a lot of fun and colour and music because it celebrates all of the fun and colour and music that a kid can love.”

