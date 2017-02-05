Sno Spree chases away the winter blues

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Sno Spree!

Pembroke’s beloved Sno Spree took over the city from Feb. 1 to 5 with the traditional carnival festivities to celebrate winter and explore a range of chilly delights.

On Friday night, the Rotary Club of Pembroke hosted their classic Skating Party complete with complimentary hot dogs, drinks, face painting, games, prizes and lots of smiles.

According to Rotary Club representative Chris St Jean, the event was such a hit that they ran ouyt of hot dogs within a couple of hours.

“We’ve been hosting this event since the beginning of Sno Spree. This year we had over 50 kids who cam in from 4 to 6 p.m. and we had 75 hot dogs but we ran out before 6 p.m.” said St Jean. “We’re very happy with the turnout but next year we’ll plan to have more hot dogs – at least 100.”

Saturday was the busiest day of the carnival, with the popular Downtown HockeySpree (organized by the Pembroke Business Improvement Area) that took over the streets of Pembroke from morning until late afternoon.

A total of six teams competed in the friendly three-on-three 20-minute games, with both kids and adults taking part in the fun day of stick-and-puck.

After facing off in the friendly matches and sharing many laughs and high fives, it was Team Shoe of Steel that won the HockeySpree cup over the LEAPsters.

“It was a really great day. We switched to a competitive format this year, which the teams seemed to enjoy. They got to play a bunch of games (minimum six) and enjoy a full day of street hockey,” said Heather Sutherland, Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) manager. “It’s so awesome to see such a well-loved sport being played right on the streets of downtown. A great day for all.”

Around noon, dozens headed over to the Pembroke Marina to watch on as nine brave souls plunged into the chilly Ottawa River for the fourth annual Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus Polar Bear Dip.

The participants raised a whopping $2,400 through pledges which will go towards the operations of the Handi-Bus.

By Saturday afternoon, Algonquin College was bustling with the carnival’s Sno Spree Central as families enjoyed a magic show, face painting, crafts, bouncy castles and balloon animals.

The Children’s Garden hosted a craft table which gathered lineups throughout the day as kids of all ages happily unleashed their creativity by drawing faces and other imaginative designs on balloons.

“Kids’ creativity is immensely important and we participate in Sno Spree every year to give back to the community and offer these activities to the young children,” said Benita Richardson, director for The Children’s Garden. “At least 150 children have come through here and it’s been wonderful.”

On Sunday, dozens of kids and adults attacked Mother Hill with their sleds and toboggans for the classic Sliding Party hosted by the Knights of Columbus and Carefor – a beloved Sno Spree tradition that’s been enjoyed by all generations since the beginning days of the carnival.

Later that day, the Civitan Club hosted a free Bingo party for kids and families.

Over 90 kids attended the event that included door prizes and treat bags for participants to take home afterwards.

Sno Spree concluded with a grand finale of fireworks on Sunday night by the Pembroke Marina.

Dozens of spectators of all ages braves the stormy weather to take in the magical sight.

