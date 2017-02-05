Traditional winter carnival fun in Chalk River

LAURENTIAN HILLS – Winter was back with a vengeance in North Renfrew over the weekend as folks celebrated the best of the season in what has become a time-honoured tradition.

The 37th edition of the Chalk River and Area Lions Winter Carnival did not disappoint with attendance up dramatically for most events. The pancake breakfast and ham and beans supper attracted well over 150 people, while the Ghost Town Cryers concert was sold out with another 300 in attendance.

Taking advance of the extensive snowmobile trail network between Chalk River and Rolpton, the North Renfrew Snowmobile Association hosted a poker run Saturday which saw 57 entries. Carnival chairwoman Eileen Burke hailed the Lions Club and its volunteers for putting on another great event that remains popular with residents from across the area.

“This has been a very successful carnival,” declared Burke. “This is a great fundraiser for us. Every club is looking for money and needs funds. Times are tough.”

Families enthusiastically joined in a wide slate of unique outdoor activities included log sawing, nail driving, obstacle bed races and donut eating. For those who've had enough of white stuff, the indoor activities inside the Lions Hall included a euchre-cribbage mini-tournament and a magic show by Steven Anthony. On Friday night, the festival opened with the official crowning of the carnival's king and queen for 2017, Logan Dupuis and Lyric Croteau. This year a prince and princess have been added with Seth Prince and Zoey Francoeur receiving those honours respectively.

On Saturday, the carnival kicked off with a parade that saw fewer entries than in the past. Unique to the Chalk River event, this year’s parade didn’t have a central theme, however, there were displays of imagination on hand. As the procession rolled from the Royal Canadian Legion down Main Street to the hall, there were floats featuring hockey players, Frosty the snowman, the carnival’s newly crowned Royal family and a mock jail complete with prisoners.

“It’s a staple of the carnival,” said parade co-chairwoman Marcia Martin. “People look forward to the parade each year.”

No winter carnival is complete without Canada’s national passion. The biggest attraction on Saturday was the third annual Initiation Program Hockey Fun Day which saw six teams of players ages four to six competing in 45-minute games with each players ensured three shifts.

“This gets us back to the roots of hockey,” said Mike Cameron, co-ordinator of the Deep River hockey initiation program.

The hockey tournament was supported in part by the Tim Hortons Timbits Minor Sports Program which sponsors jerseys and participation medals. Although they teach the fundamentals of the game, the volunteer coaches approach the kids with the philosophy based not on winning or losing, but on learning the sport of hockey and making new friends. Their season is from September to March with some clubs hitting the ice three times a week.

“From the first week of hockey when they could hardly stand up on their skates to now, they have shown some great improvement,” added Cameron.

In the men's log sawing, Eugene Chaput and Paul Giroux took first place, followed by Jim Boulanger and Steve Poirier (second place) and Jason Francouer and Paul Giroux (third place). In the ladies' log sawing, Kelly English and Denise Gendron took first place, followed by Crystal Poirier and Kate McPhail (second place) and Marilyn Chaput and Eileen Burke (third place).

In the ladies' nail driving, Marilyn Chaput came in first place, followed by Crystal Poirier (second place) and Sharon Dufoe (third place). In the men's nailing driving, Eugene Chaput took first place, followed by Paul Giroux (second place) and Steve Poirier (third place). In the children's nail driving,

Justin Francoeur took first place, followed by Jason Francoeur (second place) and Liam Poirier (third place).

In the Charlie Goyette Memorial Euchre Tournament, the high score went to Marvin Brazeau with 97. The ladies high went to Mona Primeau with 87. The men’s high went to Marvin Brazeau with 97. The men's low went to Roger Cluett with 50. The ladies low went to Ali Gareau with 55. The loners Ladies went to Debbie Clouthier with five. The loners Men went to M.J. Gareau with five.

There were six prizes given out for the parade entries. Organizers wished to thank the sponsors of this event, Raby’s Ultramar, Ladybug Stables and DJ’s Variety for their support. All the children who participated in the bed races received a prize coupon.

