City launches new seniors program

A new Pembroke program aimed at the 55 plus crowd has been a success.

The Seniors that Sizzle Lunch & Learn program, which started Jan. 11, is hosted by the recreation, culture and tourism department and is available for people 55 and older who are interested in learning about different topics which affect them.

Jordan Durocher, the recreation department’s program assistant, said the program has been funded through a New Horizons for Seniors grant, which covers the cost of 10 sessions that identify issues impacting seniors.

“ The Seniors that Sizzle program has been a great asset to our senior population who reside in our community,” he said. “It is important to address the process of aging and the positive impacts in an upbeat manner.”

Durocher said their program leader Lynn Deschambault has done a terrific job aligning interesting topics for older adults. These range from skin care and hair to fashion, dealing and using social media, to the history of Pembroke, how to cultivate artistic talents, whether to get an RV or a houseboat, how to start a business, developing one’s relationship with the grandchildren in this day and age, and dance classes for exercise.

Deschambault said the first three sessions of Seniors that Sizzle were under the umbrella of Feeling Great and Gorgeous from the Inside Out, featuring lessons on skin and hair care, health, nutrition, stress symptoms and relief.

The last of these sessions – Fabulous Fashions For the Sizzling Senior! - was a fashion show, which taught people about finding a style that complements one’s unique shape, personality and pursuits.

“ The whole idea was to show off how beautiful people are, and not to write them off because of an arbitrary age,” she said. “Some are more beautiful at that time because they have more confidence in themselves, and never give up looking great.”

Deschambault said the Seniors that Sizzle program speaks to issues of the Zoomers, who are aging and the biggest group demographically.

“ It’s a great time of life, and a great time to explore,” she said,

The Seniors that Sizzle sessions are held every Wednesday at noon (doors open 11:30 a.m.) at the Pembroke and Area Community Centre on Bennett Street. It lasts until March 15. Maven Catering provides the lunch.

Seating is limited, so those interested in attending must pre-register. A $20 refundable fee is required.

Upcoming topics include:

Face the Facebook – Tips on Social Media

The Fascinating History of Pembroke

Art a la Carte

Turning Your Hobby into a Profitable Turning Venture

RVs versus Houseboats

How to Spoil the Grandkids without Rotting Them to the Core

Dancing the Night Away in the Afternoon.

More information on each session can be found by visiting pembroke.ca. To register, please fill out a registration form and email it to recreation@pembroke.ca.

SUhler@postmedia.com