Gymnast top of the world

A Pembroke gymnast returned home a winner from a major international competition.

Halle Ranger, 13, of the Heels over Head Xperience Gymnastics Club, has returned from Las Vegas after competing in the Lady Luck Invitational, which ran Jan. 13-15. She competed as part of the Ontario Touring Team, which she qualified to be on in November, placing seventh overall in Belleville. Her Level 6, 13 and over competitive team placed first, while Halle finished fourth overall.

She placed second in beam, third in floor exercises, fifth in uneven bars, and ninth in vault.

Dimitri Lely, owner and head coach of Xperience, said the event in Las Vegas was huge, attracting 2,500 competitors from around the world.

The Ontario team swept the podium, he said, taking first through seventh place in the different levels. It was a great way to end the season for the touring team.

“This is the end for the Ontario tour,” Lely said, which gives the province’s best aspiring gymnasts the chance to take part in international competitions.

The competition was yet another stepping stone in Halle’s gymnastics career, who has been getting a lot of confidence in her abilities since making the provincial team. He said knowing one is a contender does wonders for that self-confidence.

Lely said Halle is now at a crossroads, having advanced as far as she can in Level 6. She has a decision to make; she can either push harder to make her way into the next level, or stay where she is, and continue to hone her skills.

“It is up to Halle,” he said. To advance means moving outside of her comfort zone, which she may not be prepared to do just yet.

“She’s comfortable at her current skill level, and could push beyond, but her toughest challenge is overcoming her fear,” Lely said.

This will be something they will work on throughout the rest of the year.

