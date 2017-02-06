LAURENTIAN VALLEY – A charge has been laid following an investigation into a collision involving a transport truck and a motorized snow vehicle.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a serious collision at the intersection of Fibreboard Drive and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) Trail A in Laurentian Valley Township.

The investigation found that a northbound motorized snow vehicle (MSV) on OFSC Trail A collided with a tractor trailer that was eastbound on Fibreboard Drive.

The 14-year-old male driver of the MSV was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The youth, who is a Laurentian Valley Township resident, has been charged under the Motorized Snow Vehicle Act with disobey sign. His name is being withheld under the provisions of the Provincial Offences Act.

The 27-year-old driver of the tractor trailer from Mansfield, Que. was not injured as a result of the collision.

Fibreboard Drive was closed for several hours as OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.