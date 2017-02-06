Petawawa council passes early 2017 budget

PETAWAWA – Facing challenges to meet the costs of service delivery and maintaining infrastructure, council brought down a $15.2 million budget Monday night with an anticipated 6.85 per cent tax increase.

Changing past practices, council voted in its earliest budget in years moving the timetable up from the spring to have funding in place for an ambitious schedule of capital works projects. Council also set a notional tax rate as it waits for the County of Renfrew to to set its levy as well as the province which hasn't announced the property taxes for education purposes. That rate should be finalized in April.

“Our goal of adopting estimates now will allow for timely project tendering, enhanced hob scheduling capability and lessen the need to accrue funds into the following discal year to finish incomplete tasks,” Mayor Bob Sweet said as he delivered the budget address. “It is a progressive approach to meeting the town's service and infrastructure obligations.”

Council balanced the budget which had initially exceeded revenues by $1.7 million. The 6.85 per cent hike from last year means a $47 increase in taxes on an average home assessed at $238,000. The current value assessment returned on the roll for the 2017 taxation exceeded $1.8 billion and represented a 0.56 per cent increase over last year. The total, based on a 2016 valuation date, reflects the first year of the four-year phase-in of reassessment increases from the 2012 base year.

“Council and staff have worked diligently to prepare this budget, in an accelerated process, maintaining a foundation of sustainable financial planning while never compromising the service demands of our residents,” added Sweet.

The town is also dealing with reductions in provincial transfer payments. Petawawa will received $551,000 from the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund, a drop of 97,200 from 2016. It does benefit from $486,086 in federal gas tax money which will be used for the reconstruction of Mary Street.

The mayor noted that council is committed to a comprehensive program of capital rehabilitation projects and will spend more than $2.5 million on road construction for Laroche Crescent, the next phase of Civic Centre Road and the opening phase of the estimated $1.6 million Mary Street project. The town will also join Laurentian Valley in the first phase of a multi-year surface rehabilitation of Achray Road to the tune of $419,350. Another $164,928 will be spent to add more sidewalks to the town.

In parks and recreation's $2.6 million department budget, council has allocated $122,000 for new equipment including a new tractor and a refridgeration unit for the Civic Centre arena. Another $150,000 has been placed in reserves for the replacement of the arena floor expected in the next few years. The department will also upgrade the backstop to Ball Diamond #2 at the Civic Centre to ensure the safety of vehicle and pedestrian traffic and renovations to the washrooms at the Petawawa Point canteen.

In the public works' $882,531 departmental budget, $310,000 will be spent to replace an aging tandem truck and service van. The fire department received $25,000 for reserves to purchase a future bush truck. Council will also be hiring a consultant to develop a new fire master plan. A development application approval process review of user fees will be done this year to ensure that charges are appropriately reflecting the costs associated with Planning Act and Building Code submissions. A consultant will undertake a review of public works building functionality to ensure the town has the appropriate facilities to manage their growing network of infrastructure, Sweet added.

“This general budget reflects council's commitment to ensuring that growth is supported by appropriate investments in our infrastructure and capital assets,” concluded Sweet. “I am confident that the spending program introduced will reinforce our focus on financial sustainability and excellence in customer service.”

Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns clarified that the reconstruction of Victoria Street to Abbie Lane will proceed only if the town receives $947,860 from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.

