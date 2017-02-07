Big changes ahead for 2018 elections

PETAWAWA – The next municipal election is less than two years away, however, there are changes in store for candidates contemplating a run for town council.

The Liberal government recently ushered through Bill 181, known as the Municipal Elections Modernization Act, which will bring about sweeping changes will affect voters, candidates running for office, election administration, and staff working at the voting stations.

Presenting a synopsis of the Act Monday night, deputy clerk Dawn Recoskie said candidates for mayor and council can expect a shorter nomination period next year. It will start on May 1,2018 and go through to July 27, 2018. Under the old rules the nomination period started Jan. 2 and continued through to the middle of September.

The legislation also prohibits corporations and trade unions from being eligible to contribute to municipal election campaigns, but they can register as third party advertisers and make contributions to third party advertisers. Third party advertisers must register with the municipality in which they wish to advertise. Candidates who do not accept monetary contributions or incur any expenses are no longer required to open a bank account.

Bill 181 also establishes a new requirement that an individual running for council must submit the signatures of 25 voters supporting the nomination. Each supporter will have to sign a declaration stating their eligibility to vote in the municipality. This will not apply to candidates running for school board trustee positions.

This portion of the act drew a sharp rebuke from Councillor James Carmody as it could deter people from running for office whose opinions or views may not have majority support.

“Why should the government silence me? Why should I be denied my democratic right as a citizen of this country to run for office?” stated Carmody declaring Bill 181 was bad legislation. “We have a provincial government making it more difficult for people to be involved in the process.”

Another major change involves where campaigning can take place. Candidates will now have access to apartment buildings, condominiums, non-profit housing and gated communities. Landlords and condominium corporations cannot prohibit tenants/owners from displaying campaign signs in windows. Every candidate is now entitled to a refund of the nomination filing fee if they file their campaign financial statement and auditor’s report by the deadline of March 29, 2019.

Recoskie warned that more changes could be in store if Bill 68, the Modernizing Ontario’s Municipal Legislation Act, is passed. It is currently before the legislative at Queen’s Park in second reading. It proposes changing the beginning of the next term of council from Dec. 1 to Nov. 15. Bill 68 will increase the maximum contribution a candidate can receive from $750 to $1,200. It is also proposes that a candidate and his/her spouse can no longer fund the candidate’s whole campaign.

Petawawa electors choose a mayor and six councillors every four years. The deputy mayor is determined by the council candidate who garners the most votes. The next municipal election will be held on Oct. 22, 2018.





