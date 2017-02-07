Family escapes Beachburg house fire

WHITEWATER REGION – A family narrowly escaped their burning home as fire destroyed a residence in Beachburg Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a two-storey dwelling on Hume Street shortly after 6 a.m. When they arrived the conflagration had already engulfed the second floor with flames shooting through the roof.

The Whitewater Fire Department sent out the call to all five stations - Beachburg, Westmeath, Cobden, Foresters Falls and Haley's Station - to deal with the emergency.

A retired member of the Canadian Forces and his wife made their way safely out of the home with their two dogs. However, two elderly cats perished in the blaze.

Whitewater Fire Chief Wayne Heubner said the couple, who were not identified, were alerted by a smoke detector. They were sleeping in a corner bedroom on the second floor when they heard the buzzing sound of the alarm. They barely had time to dress in outer wear when thick smoke filled the entire interior of the house.

“When they came down with the lights on they could hardly see coming down the stairs,” said Heubner. “They got out alive but just barely.”

The fire was so intense that it generated a glow and a column of smoke that could be seen as far away as the Country Haven Retirement Home about two kilometres south of the scene. The 61-year-old home had been built after a disastrous fire struck the village in 1948 razing ten homes and farm buildings. Heubner noted this is the second such calamity to befall this family. Twenty years ago, the couple lost a son in a house fire.

“We were able to go in and take (the son’s) picture off the wall,” the fire chief added. “In the big picture, this is such a tragedy.”

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Fire officials suspect it started on the outside in the vicinity of the garage and then spread to the main house. The structure sustained too much fire, smoke and water damage to be restored and will have to be torn down, Heubner added.

The village’s main street had to be closed for several hours with police diverting traffic. Members of the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service also attended the scene. Meanwhile, Heubner said it can’t be underestimated how critical it is that homeowners install smoke and CO detectors.

“Smoke alarms save lives,” he said. “There’s no question about it.”

Area fire chiefs recently expressed their concern that Ontarians are not taking serious fire prevention measures to safeguard their homes. According to the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, the number of fire-related fatalities in 2016 was 102, while 97 residents died from fire in 2015.





