Jeanne-Lajoie Elementary School’s Grade 2 students honoured their 100th day of school with a timeless tradition.

Ever since the school was founded 12 years ago, the Grade 2 students have marked the 100th day of each school year by engaging in math, literacy and art activities which revolve around the theme of 100.

“This year, in literacy class, we did an activity using a photo book aging app to see what the kids would look like at 100 years old and then I had them write about things they want to do before they turn 100. For math we did ice cream cones that had 10 scoops of ice cream in them to have them count by 10. I also had them write on the idea of ‘I want 100 but I don’t want 100’ and one student wrote about wanting 100 yours but not 100 brothers which was very funny,” said Grade 2 teacher Margot Marcotte.

Along with engaging in school activities with their teachers and classmates, the students created homemade art projects with their parents to commemorate their 100th day of school during the 2016-2017 school year.

“They created art projects at home with their parents to then present at school,” said Marcotte. “Some of the kids found ideas in their head or they got ideas off of Pinterest, Facebook, through their parents or from other sources of inspiration. Some are painted, some are drawn and they all used different kinds of craft materials.”

On Feb. 7, Jeanne-Lajoie’s 63 Grade 2 students held a showcase in the school’s cafeteria to present those homemade art projects for all to see.

The students enthusiastically explained the inspiration behind their creative works to parents, teachers and other Jeanne-Lajoie students who dropped by to explore and admire the projects on display.

Among the imaginative designs were a gumball machine with 100 gumballs inside it made out of pompoms, a mobile with 100 paper butterflies, a painted aquarium with 100 fish composed of Goldfish crackers, 100 popcorn pieces popping out of a box, a foam porcupine with 100 twigs to make up the needles, 100 different Lego people grouped together on a platform and a painting of a horse with a mane made up of 100 strands of yarn.

“We had many intricate and unique projects this year,” said Marcotte. “One girl used 100 coffee filters and turned them into pink painted flowers and put them together to make a heart.”

Marcotte commented on the importance of keeping up the tradition as a way to celebrate 100 days of school and have the students practice their newfound knowledge in a fun and interactive way.

“In Grade 2 the students learn to count up to 100. So a lot of our math activities go up to number 100 in our curriculum,” said Marcotte. “So this serves as a celebration of math and as a fun way to celebrate half of the school year. The students really enjoy it.”

