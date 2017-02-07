A Brockville team of first-time visitors will present their thoughts on the City of Pembroke to help the community understand how it is viewed from an outside perspective during an upcoming presentation on Feb. 16.

The presentation is one of the steps in the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs “First Impressions Community Exchange,” a program that sees communities of similar size and demographics exchange unannounced visits.

The Pembroke team travelled to Brockville in September and consisted of Heather Sutherland, Heather McConnell, Mike LeMay, Janna Fortin, Dan Mellen, Jamie Bramburger, Ron Moss, and Jane Kielman.

The exchange helps communities to see themselves the way tourists, prospective businesses, relocating families, and non-local shoppers might see them. Their first impressions of a community have a strong influence on their decisions to relocate to or shop in the community.

“After you’ve lived in one place for a while, you sometimes take for granted the things that attract people to your community,” says Sutherland, Pembroke Business Improvement Area manager and exchange co-cordinator. “Or you could be unaware of aspects of your community that may be unappealing in the eyes of outsiders. The exchange gives a community an objective assessment of its strengths and weaknesses and gives participants a chance to gather ideas from other areas dealing with similar community development issues.”

Results of the First Impressions Community Exchange will be presented at a public meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at city hall in the council chambers. All are invited.

If you have any questions about the exchange, contact Heather Sutherland at 613-629-5555 or Heather McConnell, City of Pembroke economic development officer, at 613-735-6821 ext. 1500.