Beachburg residents under boil water advisory

WHITEWATER REGION - The Township of Whitewater Region and Renfrew County and District Health Unit wish to notify the public of a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for residences connected to the Beachburg water system.

All residences in the affected area are to boil their drinking water until further notice. All drinking water should be brought to a rapid rolling boil for at least one minute or an alternative source (i.e. bottled water) should be used.

This precautionary advisory is being made due to possible bacterial contamination in the distribution system due to firefighting activities. The potential for serious illness is low but boiling drinking water is the best way to kill harmful bacteria and other disease causing organisms that may have entered the water supply.

Further notification will follow when the Boil Water Order has been rescinded and it is once again safe to resume normal consumption of the drinking water supply.



