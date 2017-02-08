The Township of Laurentian Valley had a fair share of parks and recreation requests brought forth on Feb. 7.

Representatives for the associations of Forest Lea Park, Alice & Fraser, Pleasant View Park, Shady Nook, Stafford Park and Micksburg shared their funding requests for the upcoming budget deliberations.

Repairing broken playground equipment, touching up old signage, upgrading washroom facilities purchasing more picnic tables and fencing were just some of the items on the committees’ wish lists.

Some groups prepared a cost breakdown and offered a proposed funding request while others outlined their needs and expressed that any financial assistance would be welcome.

Forest Lea Park Recreation Association (FLPRA) president Jamie Trader presented his groups $12,000 funding request to go towards the continued development of the park’s 10 acre multipurpose land area.

“As president, I must comment on the amazing relationship between our FLPRA and the Township of Laurentian Valley Working together has allowed us to not only maintain a safe recreational area but also to continue to push forward with new ideas and goals,” said Trader.

Trader explained that the funding would be required to go towards property maintenance, the purchase of additional all-weather tables, fencing material and sign maintenance.

“Our 2017 goals and objections are within reach based on our current balance, however as normal we will continue to proceed with our future developments with a financially manageable approach. If all items indicated above were complete this season, a total cost of $12,250 would occur,” said Trader. “We want what we feel is best to further enhance that park – fencing and some sort of walking path – to take advantage of the total area that we have available to us. It will open up a lot of opportunities for people to enjoy the area.”

For the Alice and Fraser Recreation Association, a request of $33,635 has been made. The funds would cover general maintenance of the building, hall, diamond, playground, rink and equipment along with operational expenses.

As in years past, Pleasant View Park has put through a $4,000 request to fund the purchase of more all-weather tables, two dog baggie stations, a new shade structure over the parking lot and a small interactive play structure for children.

“Over the last five years we’ve been working to rejuvenate Pleasant View Park. Out of that $5,000 there’s so much money we’re going to put away for a shade structure, so much to go towards a climbing apparatus and some other items,” said Benita Richardson, chair of the Pleasant View Park Recreation Association. “hat we’re trying to do is build up our bank account a little bit so that in a couple of years we’re able to purchase a shade structure and a climber.”

Shady Nook made a request for $14,000 which would cover some of their 2017 wish list items including costs to run their sports programs, maintenance of the indoor and outdoor facility, general administration costs and equipment repair.

Stafford Park & Indian Court is looking to receive a Laurentian Valley grant of $15,500 to go towards maintenance and operating costs that include grass cutting, the replacing of a snow blower and general park and building repairs.

The Mickburg Recreation Association, a popular hub for fastptich softball, is looking for financial support to upgrade their washroom facilities as well as to build a new shade structure to replace the park’s broken gazebo. As in years past, they’ve put forth an ask of $5,700.

“We are down to one working toilet for each washroom. As well, there was an accident at the ball field this past fall where our gazebo was backed over by a truck – there is a new need to create a sun shelter to replace this structure,” said Jamey Mick, Mickburg Athletic Association convenor, in a letter to the Township of Laurentian Valley. “Thank you in advance for your consideration.”

Along with the parks associations, the Muskrat Watershed Council (MWC) came before council with a funding request for 2017

The MWC is looking to continue their fundraising efforts which will focus on work with the agricultural community and with local watershed properties that can help to mitigate the sources and pathways of nutrient loading in the watershed.

The group also wants to continue to monitor the properties that received control tile drainage systems, and buffer planting, along with the lake and river monitoring.

According to MWC chair Karen Coulas, they are looking to continue to try and find broader funding to meet their critical funding needs for the year. The needs include $15,000 for operating and capacity building along with $500 for the Love Your Lake Program.

A donation of $2,500 was requested from the Laurentian Valley council. The request represents 50 per cent of the amount being asked of the Township of Whitewater Region, based on the area that flows into Muskrat Lake as well as the Indian River catchment.

The requests have been tabled and will be brought back to council during a future budget meeting.

The 2017 budget timeline is as follows:

March 7: capital wish list

March 15: water budget

March 21: operational budget

April 4: review of levy increase

April 18: review of tax impact

May 16: final budget passing

