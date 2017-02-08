New County forestry management plan ready

Renfrew County council will soon be asked to approve a new forestry management plan that will provide a blue print for harvesting operations over the next 10 years.

Presenting the final draft of the plan to the development and property committee Tuesday, County forester Lacey Rose concluded that the upper tier's managed forests will remain profitable for the next 23 years, however, she insisted stocks will need to be renewed to make the industry a financially viable venture.

The Renfrew County Forest includes 6,527 hectares scattered over 53 parcels of land made up of mixed woods, hardwoods, white and red pine. There are smaller tracts of land containing cedar, upland and lowland conifer, red oak, spruce and tolerant hardwood. About 64 per cent of the current inventory is between 60 and 120 years old and will be ready for harvest over the next 15 years.

“That will definitely affect the future of the county forest if most of our forest is already mature or old,” said Rose.

An average of 2.8 per cent of county forests are scheduled to be harvested annually. That is a total area of 1,607 hectares. If all tendered harvest areas are successfully sold at expected market prices between now and 2026, the projected revenue earned by the county is $1.8 million amounting to $180,000 a year.

An estimated 130 hectares of red and white pine will have to be artificially regenerated at a cost of $260,000. Rose recommended 15 per cent of all revenues be placed in a forest renewal reserve for this eventuality. Once grown, these new trees will provide financial resources to future generations, she added.

“We should be able to sustain what we've come to expect in terms of harvest area and revenue until 2042 when revenue will drop significantly and remain at a lower level for at least 20 to 30 years,” remarked Rose. “That will be even more prolonged and significant if we don't start investing now and in the future to maintain that pine component,”

The management plan, which will be put forward to County council for approval later this month, details how the forests will maximize the economic sustainability of products and set out measures to protect and enhance wildlife and fisheries, provide recreational opportunities, rehabilitate waste lands and preserve water sources by preventing erosion and establishing vegetative cover.

Last fall, the plan was circulated to municipalities and the public for comments. Rose said some of the feedback reflected concerns about climate change. The plan was subsequently updated to incorporate strategies to mitigate climate change effects on the county forest.

“We will stay in tune with best practices to mitigate the impacts of a changing climate on County forests,” Rose added.

For instance, County forestry staff will increase genetic diversity by planting a proportion of seedlings from seed zones appropriate for southern climates.

“If the temperature is two or three degrees warmer here, you won't possibly lose all the trees that you have planted,” she explained. “It's basically planning far ahead as we do in all aspects of forest management.”

They will also evaluate research and trial opportunities for including minor species or those at the northern edge of their range, such as hickories or white oak, to increase stand diversity with species that may be more successful in a warmer climate.

The county will continue to monitor the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive, wood-eating beetle that is threatening Ontario’s ash trees, that has spread along the Highway and Highway 60 corridors. Its presence in the county was confirmed in Arnprior and Renfrew in 2015.

