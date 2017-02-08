Shailene Woodley won't star in Divergent TV movie

Shailene Woodley has officially stepped away from the Divergent franchise, insisting she will not star in a planned TV movie.

The sci-fi film series was to conclude with Ascendant, which was previously set for a June 2017 theatrical release, but bosses at Lionsgate are now planning to wrap up the project by airing the fourth and final film on the small screen.

While Shailene, who played rebel Tris in the films Divergent, Insurgent and Allegiant, had previously hinted she would be open to appearing in the finale, she has now ruled herself out of the film.

“No, I’m not going to be on the television show,” she tells Vanity Fair magazine.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Shailene’s character in the television movie.

Reports suggested the poor box office performance of the Allegiant prompted studio chiefs to rethink their release strategy, and, speaking to investors last year (16), Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer admitted the company executives may have rushed Allegiant to cinemas.

“Maybe we rushed the third movie a bit instead of taking our time with it,” he said. “We wanted to hit a date.”

One person who is more positive about a potential return to the story in its new format is Shailene’s co-star Miles Teller, who played Peter in the first three films.

“When we all signed on for the first one we had every intention of finishing it theatrically. We signed on for x amount of movies and you take that all into consideration,” he said last year.

“We wanted to see that story line finish. You know, it’s moving into a different format. So who knows? We all really enjoyed that time we spent together and those characters.”

The films also featured Kate Winslet, Theo James, Ansel Elgort, Octavia Spencer, Naomi Watts, and Ashley Judd.