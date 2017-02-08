Warden writes minister over Muskrat Lake

Renfrew County Warden Jennifer Murphy says the provincial and federal governments need to step in to address the water quality problems with Muskrat Lake.

The troubled waterway was the subject of a letter Murphy fired off to Ontario environment minister Glen Murray on Jan. 25. It was drafted after the county turned down a request from property owners to provide $94,000 in funding to complete a study that would outline a remediation plan that could restore the water quality on the lake.

Listed as one of Ontario's highly sensitive lakes, the Muskrat suffers from phosphorus loading over the past 30 years due to high concentrations of bacteria and toxic blue-green algae blooms. The poor quality of water not only affects those who currently live there, in terms of property values and public health, but could adversely affect future development and the tourism industry that depends on recreational fishing and boating.

In the letter, which was reviewed by the development and property committee Tuesday, Murphy told Murray it was essential that his ministry provide funding and collaborate with other ministries and agencies to undertake the studies required “to confirm the nature and extent of the issues and to identify, develop and fund the remediation measures necessary to improve the water quality in Muskrat Lake to acceptable levels.”

Murphy maintained that waterways and lakes fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans. She added the county has neither the resources or finances to undertake such a major endeavour.

“At this point we are talking about one lake but what if we were talking about 10 lakes,” the warden said. “This is the time for the feds and the province to step up.”

The county has faced some stiff criticism for its decision from the Muskrat Lake Association. In an open letter to the warden, the association's secretary, Gary Younghusband, attacked the upper tier for spending $300,000 for the purchase of the vacent Canadian Pacific Railway line and its overall active transportation strategy rather than coming up with money for a Muskrat Lake remediation plan.

“Several thousand people and their children every year want to enjoy Muskrat Lake but can’t because politicians turn a blind eye to what’s important,” Younghusband wrote. “Trailer parks on Muskrat Lake can’t keep people with children once they find out they can’t swim in the lake. There can be no further development around Muskrat Lake until corrective action is taken.”

Murphy said she understands their frustrations adding the county will still lobby Ottawa and Queen's Park to fulfill their responsibilities in this matter.

“We understand how important the lakes are to our tourism,” she said. “We don't disagree and we will continue to pressure the feds and the province if that's what the association wants.”

SChase@postmedia.com