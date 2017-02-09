For her seventh birthday, Pembroke’s Kennedy Foss had one wish: to feed the hungry.

Unlike most kids who will celebrate their seventh birthday with cake, candy, balloons and presents from friends and family – young Kennedy declined the fun and games in favour of something bigger and better.

Kennedy used her birthday as an occasion to raise awareness about world hunger and poverty issues and by asking her friends and family to offer non-perishable food donations for the Salvation Army rather than buying her birthday presents.

“She bypassed her friends giving her gifts for her birthday to get them to bring whatever they could for food. She said she has everything she needs already so why not give to someone else that could use it,” said her dad Evan.

Kennedy was inspired to engage in the act of goodwill after receiving a special green dress from her aunt this past Christmas.

The dress came from the Ivy & Alex Project – a special Canadian non-profit founded by a mom and her 12-year-old daughter Alex Dinsmore.

The mother-and-daughter duo design and handcraft the dresses for which a portion of each sale is donated to World Vision.

The green dress provides food, blue clean drinking water, pink aids with medicine and education and red helps various local projects.

When Kennedy learned that the dress was designed by a 12-year-old Canadian girl and that profits from sales of the dresses went towards feeding the world’s poor and hungry, her mind was illuminated with passion and inspiration to help in her own way.

“I got a dress on Christmas from my auntie and it gets food to people that don’t have enough money to buy any,” said Kennedy. “There's a 12-year-old that made it and how it gives them food is whenever people pay for the dresses, that little girl gives the money to people that don't have enough money for food.”

Kennedy expressed her desire to engage in her act of goodwill as she feels that it isn’t fair for her to receive gifts while other people barely have enough money to buy food.

“It's not fun being hungry all day or all night – we all have food and they don't,” she said.

From mid-January right up until Kennedy’s birthday on Feb. 8, the young humanitarian and her parents worked around the clock to collect food donations from Kennedy’s school, her parents’ work places and through family and friends.

After three weeks of hard work and determination, Kennedy collected an impressive $500-$600 worth of food.

To show her appreciation, Kennedy went the extra mile by creating personalized thank you cards for each and every donor.

“Kennedy made a signs for her boxes which she brought to school, at her daycare where I work and at her dad’s work. On the signs she explained what it was for and why she was doing it,” said Shauna. “She even made thank you cards to believe who donated, so as we picked up food she was giving out thank you cards. She put a lot of heart into this project and she had great success.”

The day of her birthday on Feb. 8, Kennedy had the honour of personally presenting her collection to Pembroke’s Salvation Army.

Salvation Army minister Lt. Kath Walker commented on the significance of Kennedy’s donation to the food bank and the innumerable people that it would help.

According to Walker, throughout the month of January alone, the food bank served 130 households making up a total of 100 children.

“The food bank is really dependent on donations and Kennedy has done a great job. It’s such an inspiration for someone of her age to ask that instead of getting birthday gifts that she help feed other people,” said Walker. “I think it's such a wonderful gesture and it makes a real difference. I see these people coming in and they're so grateful to have food and to have food for their children. Kennedy is making days a lot brighter for a lot of people and I think it's a beautiful gift to give people for her birthday.”

Upon returning home from their visit to the food bank, Shauna commented that her daughter could not wipe the smile off her face as she joyfully talked about the experience and how pleased she was to have helped so many needy people.

“I know as her mom I was impressed by the level of thought and hard work she put behind her food drive. She said last night ‘My heart feel full! I'm happy that so many people will have food because I helped!’,” Shauna proudly shared. “I think that doing this gave her even more of a drive to help others. I hope that her story inspires others and brings awareness to the food banks and the need to help all year round.”

Her dad shared his own pride in his daughter and expressed that she’s an incredible little girl with the wisdom of someone three times her age.

“Ever since she was four years old she’s had the soul of a 40-year-old woman by always thinking of everyone else before herself,” said Evan, Kennedy’s dad. “She knows she's well taken care of so she wants to make sure everyone else is OK. The other day she wasn’t feeling well but it was her friend’s last day at her school, so she had to take the time to make a card and drop by school to give her friend the card and give her a hug.”

Shauna echoed similar thoughts.

“She's always been a really empathetic little gal,” she said.

For the future, Kennedy plans to continue to collect food for the hungry on other occasions and she encourages others to do the same.

“If you want to help you can start by buying or collecting food and bring it here for your own birthday or on any day,” she said with a smile.

For more information about the Ivy & Alex Project visit: ivyandalexproject.com