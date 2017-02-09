Bishop Smith, Opeongo dominate boys hockey

The Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association wrapped up its regular season of varsity hockey this week with strong finishes from Bishop Smith and Opeongo.

The Crusaders rolled over Madawaska Valley with a commanding 7-3 performance at the Pembroke Memorial Centre Wednesday. Meanwhile, Opeongo High School were undefeated in a day-long round-robin held at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

There was a flurry of goals in the final game of the day at the PMC with Mike Plazek, Brayden Schimmens, Ty Gauthier, Zack Martin, Conrad Cybulski, Brayden Stewart and Ben Edwards scoring for Bishop Smith. Madawaska Valley generated goals from Thomas Summers, Mitchell Summers and Shamus Lacombe.

Earlier in the day, Bishop Smith tied St. Joseph’s Catholic High School 1-1. Stewart, assisted by Martin and Logan Landry, notched the lone Bishop marker, while John Agnew, aided by Brendan Hill and Liam Enright, scored for the Jaguars. Bishop was then edged out by Renfrew Collegiate Institute 4-3. Zach Moran scored twice for the Raiders. Goals for Bishop came from Connor Peplinskie, Gauthier amd Stewart.

Opeongo shutout Valour High School 5-0. Brendan Hennessy scored twice, while Kieran Alexander, Tyson Tomasini and MacCauley Barron registered singles. Opeongo went on to beat Madawaska Valley 4-2. Tomasini completed the natural hat trick, while Connor Dagenais also scored. Lacombe scored both goals for the Timberwolves.

Fellowes High School shutout Valour 2-0 on the strength of goals from Carter Obasahan and Nick Cuddy. The Falcons were then edged out by Madawaska Valley 4-3. Dylan Kuehl scored twice for the Timberwolves, while Lacombe and Mitchell Summers contributed a goal each. Scoring for Fellowes were Kyle Mathieu, Tyler Glover and Cuddy. St. Joseph’s defeated Arnprior District High School 2-1 with goals from Nolan MacGregor and Tyler Blackhorn.

The Frozen Four Renfrew County finals will take place on March 1 at the Nick Smith Centre in Arnprior.

SChase@postmedia.com