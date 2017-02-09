Fellowes maintained their lasting athletic tradition of hosting the Falcons Classic Basketball Tournament.

The senior boys basketball invitational tournament got underway from Feb. 3 to 4 with games taking place at the Fellowes High School gymnasium.

This year’s tournament saw eight teams from high schools across Renfrew County and Eastern Ontario compete on the court for the championship title.

The Fellowes Falcons were joined by two more local teams, Mackenzie Community School (MCS) Mustangs and the Opeongo Wildcats.

The five visiting teams included Thousand Islands Secondary School (TISS) Pirates coming from Brockville, All Saints High School Avalanche from Ottawa, Perth and District Collegiate (PDC) Blue Devils, St. Lawrence High School Saints from Cornwall and Haliburton Highlands Secondary School (HHSS) Red Hawks.

“I thought the competition was good and for the most part every team received some sort of benefit from it – if you’re working on certain things I think everybody had that opportunity to do that so I was happy with the result,” said Fellowes Falcons coach and tournament organizer Pat Childerhose.

The championship-and-consolation bracketed tournament saw each team compete in a minimum of three games.

“If you won your first game you went to the championship side and if you lost your first game you went to the consolation side. Also if you won your first but you lost your second game, then you would move over to the consolation side,” said Childerhose. “You have to win every game to be the winner of the tournament. The first round is essentially the quarter-finals, the second round is the semifinals and the last round is the finals.”

Taking the prize as the top team of the event was the All Saints Avalanche from Ottawa, who defeated the defeated the St. Lawrence Saints 59-46 in a thrilling back-and-forth match.

“All Saints had a really strong starting lineup – they were the best team in the tournament and not just because they happened to win the final game. As soon as their first game, I think people recognized that they were the top team because they're a polished group and they have a really strong starting five,” said Childerhose. “I’m not surprised that they won, but they had to work for it and they had to play really well.”

With the Avalanche taking home gold, the Saints were named runner-up and took home silver.

Local hosts, the Fellowes Falcons, placed third to earn the bronze medal after defeating the TISS Pirates 38-32.

Childerhose said that while they didn’t attain the gold he was pleased by the excellent teamwork and effort that his Falcons put forth to obtain the bronze,

“We put up a good fight throughout the tournament, both offensively and defensively,” said Childerhose. “Our team is really balanced in our scoring and they all work really well together. We have fifth years that provide leadership and Grade 12s that do the same. Whether they're scoring or not that's not really the most important part, but it’s the role that they’re playing to help everyone succeed. I don’t like singling players our based on how many points they score because without another player grabbing rebounds or passing it to them or without a guy making it very difficult for their star player to score then the most points doesn't really matter. I think they should be really proud of how they played.”

Leading up to the final rounds, the Falcons got off to a glorious start with an impressive 92-25 win against the Haliburton Red Hawks in their opening game.

Other first round action saw the St. Lawrence Saints defeat the Opeongo Wildcats 45-24, the All Saints Avalanche outplayed the Perth Blue Devils 55-40 and the TISS Pirates dispatched the MCS Mustangs 52-44.

Thereafter, it was the Pirates, Avalanche, Saints and Falcons who moved on to the championship side for the second round of the tournament.

The Avalanche shut out the Pirates 52-34 while the Falcons were dispatched 57-40 by the Saints.

On the consolation side, the Blue Devils crushed the Mustangs 44-12 while the Red Hawks fell to the Wildcats 41-60.

In the final consolation rounds, the Mustangs shut out the Red Hawks 41-29 to place third and fourth respectively.

The Blue Devils were crowned the winner of the consolation round after defeating the Wildcats 53-28.

cip@postmedia.com