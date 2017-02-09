Future of county bridges pondered

It’s a tale of two bridges, and what to do with them.

On Monday, Renfrew County’s operations committee was presented the latest update on how a number of infrastructure projects are progressing, including plans to work on the Old Highway 62 bridge, located on the Borne Road some two kilometres north of Round Lake Road in Laurentian Valley Township, and the Cameron Street Bridge in Killaloe.

Michael Pinet, the county’s infrastructure manager, said both structures need work, and there are a number of options on each to determine before any decision can be made, as well as consultations with the public and other agencies. This includes the possibility of closing them outright, and detouring traffic around the structures.

He said in the case of the Old Highway 62 bridge, the five metre wide, 13 metre long structure is nearing the end of its operational life, and options to fix or replace it range from replacing the superstructure for $602,400, replace with an arch culvert for $848,900, or replace with a brand new semi-integral abutment bridge for $2.68 million.

Pinet said the least costly option is to close and remove it, and direct through traffic to Round Lake Road at either end of Borne Road. This can be done, along with the construction of full size turning circles, for an estimated cost of $286,850.

“ The bridge is redundant, and based on staff’s initial assessment, closing it would affect very few residents,” he said. “The inconvenience would be minimal as it would only add a maximum of four minutes onto a residents’ commute.”

If there is further deterioration of the bridge, for safety’s sake, it should be closed right away, Pinet said. He suggested the county keep inspecting it three to four times a year until a decision is made on what to do about it.

The Cameron Street Bridge, which is 7.9 metres wide with a span of 25.6 metres, has already been fixed up so it can be used for the time being, but a more long-term solution is still needed, Pinet said. Annual inspections should be done to monitor the state of the structure until it can be permanently repaired or replaced.

While closing the bridge would be the cheapest option, it has been ruled out, due to the heavy use of the span. Pinet said more than 300 vehicles cross the bridge daily, and shutting it down would mean it couldn’t be used as an alternate route through Killaloe if the nearby Brennans Creek Bridge was also closed due to an emergency, or maintenance.

Brennans Creek Bridge is due for rehabilitation in 2025.

Out of the remaining options for the Cameron Street Bridge, the most beneficial one involves the replacement of the superstructure with a prefabricated deck, at an estimated cost of $1.16 million. Replacing it with a girder bridge would cost $1.93 million, or the total replacement of the structure and installing a semi-integral abutment bridge for $4.56 million.

Pinet said staff will initiate a review of the available options for both bridges, including consultation with affected stakeholders and local residents and the local office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. A future report will be provided to the committee with recommendations.

SUhler@postmedia.com