Pembroke sticks with tried and true

Current voting systems work just fine in Pembroke.

This as the city’s finance and administration committee voted Tuesday to maintain the status quo when it comes to the 2018 municipal election, including sticking with its mix of internet, telephone and paper ballot voting which served the municipality well in 2010 and 2014.

Terry Lapierre, the city’s CAO, said with the Oct. 22, 2018 election on the horizon, there is an opportunity for municipalities to change things up with their voting systems if they so choose to do so. He said the province is offering all communities the chance to try a ranked ballot system – where voters can rank candidates in the order of preference – but it is a route staff aren’t recommending they follow.

Lapierre said the new system would be too confusing for most voters used to first-past-the-post – that is, the candidate with the most votes wins – and with a steep learning curve ahead, significant staff time and resources would have to be spent on educating the public on how it would work.

He said if they use paper ballots, it may take hours or even days to determine winners if the city went with a ranked ballot system, due to the volume of paper used in the multiple rounds of voting which would be involved if the election is close. Plus there would be significant costs involved due to extra staff time required to sort through it all.

Under the current system, people vote for their choice of mayor, then vote for up to six candidates listed on the ballot to make up the council.

The top six candidates based on vote totals become the new council, with the councillor who receives the most votes overall becoming deputy mayor.

Lapierre said no jurisdiction in Ontario that he is aware of is going to use ranked balloting. Kingston toyed with the idea, but has decided to make it a referendum question on their 2018 ballot.

Coun. Pat Lafreniere said she agrees with staff rejecting the ranked ballot system, stating she feels most people don’t want to vote that way.

“ Not everyone wants to rank the candidates,” she said.

The councillor did wish there was a way to make election night itself more dramatic. She said all those who gathered at the Legion that night to watch the results come in were disappointed everything was done a half-hour after the polls closed. There were no races between candidates, no continuous updates of polling numbers, and no drama. Instead, the CAO came out and wrote down the final numbers on a dry erase board, and that was it.

“ It was over too quick,” she said.

Lapierre said it was a change in the way they have done things, and noted they can look into how they can present these final totals in the future.

There is also changes to the Elections Act with the passage of Bill 181, the Municipal Elections Modernization Act, that council should be made aware of which will come into effect this coming election.

Lapierre said the nomination period has been shortened to start May 1, 2018 through to July 27, 2018. Previously, the nomination period started Jan. 2 and continued through to the middle of September.

Candidates will also have to provide the endorsement signatures of 25 city residents eligible to vote within the city of Pembroke.

Third party advertisers – those buying ads in support of, or against candidates – will need to register with the municipality and identify themselves.

For this upcoming election, Lapierre recommended council direct staff to maintain the first-past-the-post election model, and bring forward a bylaw to authorize the use of internet, telephone and paper ballots in voting.

He said they should visit long term care facilities and retirement homes during the voting period to provide voting assistance for residents, and set up an accessible place on Election Day for those voters wishing to use paper ballots, or who need help voting.

Lapierre said the use of paper ballots remains steady with a little more than 25 per cent of those who voted in 2010 and 2014 preferring to use them.

The use of internet voting has climbed steadily: out of those who used either internet or the telephone to vote, internet balloting rose from 71.4 per cent using it in 2010 to 84 per cent in 2014. Telephone usage dropped to 16 per cent in the last election, compared to 28.6 per cent in 2010.

Lapierre said staff would continue to work with other municipalities within Renfrew County regarding the 2018 election where it is mutually beneficial, including communications, advertising and policies and procedures.

He said in the event there are any elections in Ontario using the ranked ballot system, they will monitor these and report back to council.

