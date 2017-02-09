PETAWAWA – Although electronic voting may be introduced, the town will maintain the first-past-the-post election model when residents go to the polls in 2018.

Council agreed Monday night with a staff recommendation to maintain the status quo declining the province’s offer through Bill 181, the Municipal Elections Modernization Act, to adopt a ranked balloting system for choosing mayor and councillors. Council needed to make a decision by May 1 on whether to change the voting process.

Thus far, only two of Ontario’s 444 municipalities are planning to use ranked ballots. Concluding electoral reform is not a main priority, Mayor Bob Sweet echoed sentiments he has heard from his peers around the province.

“This would just confuse the electorate even more. I think it would cause major issues,” said Sweet. “The sense I get is no one seems to be interested in it at the municipal level.”

Presenting a report to council, deputy clerk Dawn Recoskie explained that the ranked ballot

method would permit voters to rank their candidates in order of preference. The main intent of a ranked ballot election is to give voters a greater say in who is elected. This is due to the fact that an elector’s second choice or third choice may be taken into consideration in electing candidates to office.

To commence the process, first choice votes are counted for all candidates, Recoskie explained. If none of the candidates receive enough first choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Their ballots are not disregarded but rather are redistributed to the remaining candidates based on their next highest choice. After the redistribution, if candidates have obtained enough combined votes to meet the threshold they are deemed elected. If a candidate receives more than the number of votes they require to meet the threshold, their surplus votes are redistributed to each voters next choice.

This would ensure that there are enough votes remaining to elect all candidates with the same threshold. In the 2014 election, Recoskie added, only one candidate for the position of councillor would have been elected on the first round of voting in the Town of Petawawa. After reading the report, Councillor James Carmody was of the opinion that ranked ballotting doesn’t apply at their governmental level.

“I don’t think ranked ballot voting nets us a whole great deal at the municipal level in any case,” said Carmody. “It’s not as though someone’s voice is not being heard. It’s not the same arguement as proportional representation.”

Adopting ranked ballotting would also be a costly venture. In addition to the normal costs to hire polling clerks, print ballots and advertising, the town would have to rent four electronic vote tabulators that would be needed to calculate multiple rounds of voting. Adding ranked ballotting would rise the cost of the election to $50,461, Recoskie estimated. In comparison, the 2014 municipal election cost $17,905.

Councillors leaned towards offering an electronic means of voting in the upcoming election scheduled for Oct. 22, 2018. Unlike Pembroke and Laurentian Valley, which offers telephone and Internet voting, Petawawa has maintained the paper ballot as the only means of casting a vote. Many felt that any changes be incremental.

“From a financial perspective we need time to be able to plan and allocate that money over a number of years and not hit the taxpayer will all of this in one year,” said Councillor Theresa Sabourin.

However, Councillor Treena Lemay said the town needs to explore all options in order to encourage more voter engagement including Internet, mail-in ballots and telephone voting.

“We have a year-and-a-half left and it might be worthwhile to examine other ways that we can encourage people to send in their vote in advance,” she said.

With Petawawa made up of a large transient population with the military, Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns conceded there are those residents who are just not interested in local affairs to get out and vote. Mohns made it known he will never support ranked ballotting.

“I’m a proponent of first-past-the-post,” said Mohns. “I know voting is down but I don’t think they are going to increase with ranked balloting.”

Chief administrative officer Dan Scissons told council that with electronic voting they should be able to engage more of that transient population.

“I am pleased that council is taking a pro-active approach to this,” said Scissons. “It’s not a cheap process but we believe it’s the future and we do think it will encourage increased voter turnout.”





