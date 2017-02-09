GARRISON PETAWAWA – A building at Garrison Petawawa was temporarily evacuated at 9:50 a.m. this morning following the discovery of a suspicious package at the Garrison Post Office.

Military Police, Garrison Petawawa Fire Department and local police authorities were alerted to the situation immediately and all precautionary measures, including evacuation of the building, were taken to address the safety of all personnel.

During the investigation the contents of the package were identified as automobile parts and confirmed as safe. All personnel were given the all clear to return to the building at 10:38 a.m.

The safety and security of all members of the Garrison Petawawa Defence team is a top priority and all incidents are treated seriously.