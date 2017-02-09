“With all due respect to the many wonderful players who have come and gone since 1900, there are few who could be rated above Frank Nighbor,” Frank Selke opined.

“We always felt he could have played a complete game of hockey in formal attire without even putting a wrinkle in his suit,” the legendary Montreal Canadiens manager continued. “He was a leading scorer, an expert passer and a playmaker; and no rival forward could come close to him in defensive skill. Along with Jack Walker he developed the poke-check to such an extent that his contemporaries were forced to revamp completely their style of play in order to cope with him.”

No greater testament could have been paid to the most famous NHL player to ever come from our community. One of the most creative players to ever lace up a pair of skates, Frank Nighbor revolutionized the poke check and made history on multiple fronts – the inaugural winner of the prestigious Hart and Lady Byng Trophies. A feat that makes him one of Pembroke's most accomplished citizens.

“A bonafide star,” the late Observer columnist, Gary Howard, once pronounced. “Although Pembroke natives Hugh Lehman and Harry Cameron share a spot with him in the hallowed Hall, it is Nighbor's name that surfaces most often when hockey modernists analyze and debate the skill level of the NHL greats of the past.”

He was born in Pembroke on Jan. 26, 1893 the oldest child of Julius Nighbor and Pauline Kutchaw Nighbor, who originally hailed from Poland. Young Frank was a natural sportsman taking to the ice like a fish to water. By the time he was four he was skating. As a teenager, he learned the rudiments of hockey skating on the organic rinks of the Muskrat and Ottawa Rivers. He also cut his teeth on the hallowed rink of the Mackay Street Arena. At the age of 17, Frank formally debuted as a player for the Pembroke Debating Club Hockey Team (“The Pembroke Debaters”) scoring six goals and four assists in just six games.

In 1911, he left Pembroke to join the Port Arthur Bearcats of the Northern Ontario Hockey League. It is said that Harry Cameron had been invited to play for the Bearcats but refused to go unless Frank went with him. (Cameron went on to win the Stanley Cup three times with the Toronto Blueshirts and the Toronto St. Pats. He also played with the original Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens).

Although Frank received little playing time in Port Arthur, he did catch the attention of scouts in his first game with the Bearcats when he banged six goals into the net. This led to a National Hockey Association (NHA) contract in which the 19-year-old rookie signed with the Toronto Blueshirts where recorded 25 goals in 19 games. One of those games saw Frank score six goals against the Montreal Wanderers.

Nighbor then jumped over to the Pacific Coast Hockey Association joining the Vancouver Millionaires. In his inaugural season with the Millionaires, he scored 10 goals in 11 games. The winger played on a line with Barney Stanley and Frederick Wellington “Cyclone” Taylor, one of the game's greatest scorers (who also spent time as a member of the Renfrew Creamery Kings). His production increased in the second season with 23 markers in the 17 games coming in behind Cyclone Taylor in number of goals. During his time with the Millionaires, Nighbor became a prolific defensive forward introducing the sweep check (in which you use the stick in a sweeping motion to knock the puck away from opponents or deter them from passing) and the poke check (Using the stick to poke the puck away from an opponent).

The Millionaires went on to face the Ottawa Senators of the NHA in the Stanley Cup final. Nighbor's forecheck confounded the Sens. According to a report from the Ottawa Journal: “Frank Nighbor and his peculiar hook-check seemed to completely nonplus the visitors and frequently they would stare at him in amazement as he stole the rubber off the end of their sticks when they were apparently off for a clear breakaway.”

Vancouver swept Ottawa in three games. Nighbor contributed four goals and six assists on his way to claiming his first Stanley Cup. In the net for Vancouver that championship year was Hughie “Eagle Eye” Lehman, who would go on to play most of his career with Vancouver and the Chicago Blackhawks.

On Dec. 22, 1917, he returned to Ontario signing as a free agent with the Ottawa Senators, a relationship that would last for the next 14 years and see achieve most of his career success. Nighbor soon gained many affectionate nicknames, such as “Peerless Frank” and “The Flying Dutchman,” however the one that stuck was “The Pembroke Peach.”

In that first season as a Senator, Nighbor became an offensive powerhouse with 41 goals and 51 points in just 19 games – leading all NHA snipers. During his tenure the Ottawa Senators built a dynasty capturing hockey's holy grail four times between 1920 and 1927 (although the former Ottawa Hockey Club had raised the Cup several times between 1903 and 1911). The Pembroke Peach was critical to that success.

In the Senators' first Stanley Cup win since joining the National Hockey League (NHL) in 1920, they defeated the Seattle Metropolitans three games to two. During the series, Nighbor registered six goals and one assist. When the club returned to the league championship playoff in 1921 dispatching the Vancouver Millionaires in five games, Nighbor recorded only one assist as coach Pete Green relegated him to a more defensive role.

Two years later, the format of the NHL playoffs was changed allowing the Pacific Coast Hockey League (PCHA) champion an opportunity to vie for the Cup. In the semifinal, Ottawa battled the PCHA champ Vancouver Maroons. The Senators had found themselves down 2-1 in the series when Nighbor scored the game-winning goal in the pivotal fourth game to tie the series. Ottawa went on to face the Edmonton Eskimos of the Western Canada Hockey League taking the Cup in a two-game sweep.

Soon Nighbor became a respected player in the locker room and around the league. Senators netminder Clint “Praying Benny” Benedict once shrugged off an admiring fan saying, “Hell, you don’t have to be good in the nets as long as Nighbor was out there.” The great King Clancy called Nighbor one of his best players saying, “Nobody could handle a hockey stick like Frank Nighbor. It was a magician's touch. And once he got the puck, he rarely gave it away again.”

At the close of 1923-24 season, Nighbor had the distinction of becoming the first NHL player to win the Hart Memorial Trophy for Most Valuable Player. That year, the trophy had been donated to the league in 1923 by David Hart, father of Cecil Hart, a former head coach and general manager of the Montreal Canadiens. Finishing ninth in league scoring, Nighbor scored 11 goals and added six assists for 17 points during the 24-game season. Sprague Cleghorn, of the Montreal Canadiens, was the runner-up.

In 1925, Nighbor received an honour that he would later call the highlight of his career. He was invited to Rideau Hall by Marie Evelyn Moreton, more commonly known as Lady Byng, the wife of our Governor General, Viscount Byng of Vimy. She was a big hockey fan and wanted to present a trophy to the player who symbolize sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.

As the story goes, Nighbor stopped by the hall one night to look at the trophy. Lady Byng showed it to him and asked him if the league would accept such a piece of hardware. When Nighbor said the league would likely be happy to accept the honour, Lady Byng responded saying, “I present this trophy to Frank Nighbor as the most sportsmanlike player in 1925.”

To say the least, Nighbor was floored. He would repeat as the Lady Byng winner in 1926 (even though he amassed 40 penalty minutes). After Lady Byng's death in 1949, the NHL came up with a new trophy but changed the name to the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

In his personal life, Nighbor settled down to start a family. On June 16, 1926, he married Marion Dorothy Slattery, of Pembroke. Their first and only son, Francis Stanley Nighbor Jr., was born in 1927, on the day Frank Sr. won his final Stanley Cup (Frank Jr. went on to serve on Pembroke council). Tragically, Marion died of tuberculosis in 1931. He remarried Mary Ann Cecilia Heney, also of Pembroke, in 1937. They went on to have three children, Pauline, Catherine and Patrick. Mary passed away in 1949.

On Jan. 31, 1930, Nighbor was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs where played 22 games. In the off-season, Frank Nighbor decided to hang up his skates as a professional player. He finished his NHL career with 139 goals and 98 assists. He won the Stanley Cup five times scoring 11 goals and nine assists in 19 Cup playoff games (It is said that Conn Smythe wanted Nighbor to become Toronto's coach, however, Frank declined as Marion was gravely ill).

In retirement, he remained with his beloved game coaching the Buffalo Bisons (with a 22-20-6 record) and London Tecumsehs (going 3-9-0 in 11 games) of the International League and the New York Rovers of the Eastern Amateur Hockey League. Later in life, he returned to Pembroke to run an insurance business. He was known to host Montreal Canadien greats Maurice Richard and Jean Béliveau when they were in town.

The Pembroke Peach took his rightful place in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1947 being inducted alongside Cyclone Taylor, Eddie Shore, Lester Patrick, Aurele Joliat and Aubrey Victor “Dit” Clapper (Frank Calder and James Sutherland, the hall's founder were among the builders inducted that year). In 1975, he posthumously joined Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.

Frank Nighbor died of cancer in Pembroke on April 13, 1966. He was 73. As he lay in palliative care in the hospital, Frank received a visit from future NHL Bruins legend Bobby Orr, who was in his rookie season.

“Frank Nighbor was a giant of a man in a game played by men with a giant's ability,” eulogized Bill Higginson. “The 'Pembroke Peach' is no longer out there, but it will be a long, long time before hockey ever forgets one of the all-time greats.”

He truly hasn't been forgotten. In 1998, Frank Nighbor was ranked number 100 on The Hockey News list of the 100 Greatest Hockey Players. In 2011, the modern-day Ottawa Senators dedicated a night to Frank Nighbor. As part of the tribute, his grandson, Pat Nighbor, was thrust into the spotlight at Scotiabank Place, having the honour of dropping the puck during the opening face off between the Senators, clad in heritage jerseys for the evening, and the Colorado Avalanche.

“It was out of this world,” Nighbor said in an interview with the Pembroke Observer's Stephen Uhler. “It's quite an honour for them to pay tribute to him.”

Of course, “Hockey Town Canada” hasn't forgotten the Pembroke Peach either. One of the city's Heritage Murals on Albert Street, designed by artist Stefan Bell, portrays Harry Cameron, Hugh Lehman and Frank Nighbor in their heyday. The city also named “Frank Nighbor Street” for their favourite son, situated a mere block from the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

