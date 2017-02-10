Broomball to return to Petawawa

Broomball is coming back to Petawawa in a big way.

On Feb. 24-26, 2017, the Petawawa Civic Centre will be the place for the Eastern Ontario Regional Broomball Championships, with more than 20 teams from across the region expected to take part.

Angelina Commanda, the chairwoman of the organizing committee, said this marks the 40th of these regional championships, and the first time Petawawa and Renfrew County has hosted it.

“It was hard to win a bid for it because of the distances involved,” she said, as the other teams are located further away. “For years we’ve been the travelling team, but now they can travel to us.”

Three local broomball teams pooled their resources to bring the championships to Petawawa: Firestorm Intermediate Ladies from Pikwakanagan; McMillian’s Masters Ladies from Arnprior and Carleton Place and Mislead Co-ed from Quadeville.

“We hope to get more interest and participation and let people know we still exist,” Commanda said.

Broomball used to be a big sport in the Ottawa Valley, she said. Some 20 years ago, leagues and tournaments were commonplace for the sport. But now it can be hard to find a team.

“There’s not a lot of adult teams around,” Commanda said. “Broomball is very popular on the other side of Ottawa, like Vankleek Hill, Cornwall and elsewhere, but not here.”

With ice time at a premium, it can be hard to fit another user group into rink schedules, which makes it difficult for broomball. But, she feels if more people knew the sport is still around the Ottawa Valley, it will kick start an interest in it once more.

Broomball is considered a great alternative to hockey, which can be expensive to play. Much of the way it is played is similar to hockey, including the body contact in most of the levels.

“We have full body contact except for the Masters and Co-Ed,” she said, with Masters set for the 35 and older age group.

Broomball is set for those aged 16 to their 60s, and has regional, provincial, national and world levels.

“You have a greater chance of making it to the worlds than in hockey,” Commanda said.

The Eastern Ontario Regional Broomball Championships has both men’s and women’s Intermediate, Elite and Masters divisions, plus a co-ed one. Games start Saturday, Feb 25. at 7 a.m. and are scheduled to run to midnight. On Sunday, Feb. 26. the event wraps up with games starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 a day, or a $10 weekend pass.

For further information, visit the website www.ontariobroomball.ca.

