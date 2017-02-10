Census shows gains, losses

Petawawa’s population seems to be popping, based on 2016 census data.

The Upper Ottawa Valley community had 17,187 living within its borders, up from the 15,988 counted in 2011, a 7.5 per cent increase, or nearly 1,200 more people.

Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet credits recent expansions to Garrison Petawawa, including the Canadian Special Operations Regiment and the standing up of 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, plus his hard working council and staff for the growth.

“ This was certainly to be expected,” he said, when notified of the numbers. “This reflects on our growing community.”

Sweet said there have been challenges, but they were able to deal with them to create a dynamic community, complete with recreation opportunities, medical services, a walking trail system and robust development, both commercial and residential.

“ We were also recognized as one of the safest communities around,” he said, adding they are looking towards a bright future working in partnership with the military and their neighbours.

“ The year 2017 is going to be very positive on the commercial side, and I’m looking forward to the next four to five years,” Sweet said.

On Wednesday, Statistics Canada released the first set of data gathered from the 2016 Census, which was collected in May 2016. In it was primarily recorded population changes within municipalities.

Renfrew County as a whole grew at a steady rate of 1.1 per cent, recording a population of 102,394 in 2016, up from the 101,326 counted at the last census of 2011.

The city of Pembroke saw its population decrease by 3.3 per cent in the last five years, sinking to 13,882 from 14,360 recorded in 2011.

Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay said he isn’t too worried about the change, noting back in 2006 the census stated the city had a population of 13,930, meaning between 2006 and 2011 they saw a population increase of 3.5 per cent.

“ I’m always looking at the future,” he said, noting there are a lot of good things happening or are about to happen in terms of development and investment in the city.

“ We have a lot of things ongoing, and I’m very positive we are moving forward,” LeMay said, including activity downtown and some exciting new developments he wasn’t yet at liberty to discuss.

“ I’m sure things will definitely improve in time,” he said, as it will take awhile for their strategies to take effect.

He said the census showed growth ongoing in the region, both county-wide and locally, with Petawawa thriving. He said any growth benefits Pembroke, as people in the area tend to take their business to the city no matter where they happen to live.

In the meantime, LeMay said they will continue to move forward, and work on marketing the city better in order to let people know about the positives of the municipality.

“ We’ve got a good city here,” he said.

Laurentian Valley Township also experienced a bit of a dip in population since the last census. According to Statistics Canada, 9,387 people were counted within the township’s boundaries, compared to 9,657 in 2011. This is a -2.8 per cent drop.

Laurentian Valley Mayor Steve Bennett said he was surprised the number wasn’t higher than that, what with the presence of Pembroke MDF and its 100 jobs, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories nearby.

Still, the small change in numbers doesn’t worry him greatly, considering other municipalities are losing a lot more people, especially the younger ones who aren’t staying in their home communities.

“ The numbers are pretty consistent,” Bennett said. “It appears we are holding our own.”

The next sets of data will be released as follows:

May 3, 2017, age and sex, type of dwelling; Aug. 2, 2017, families, households and marital status, language; Sept. 13, 2017, income; Oct. 25, 2017, immigration and ethnocultural diversity, housing, aboriginal peoples; Nov. 29, 2017, education, labour, journey to work, language of work, mobility and migration.

