OVWRC recycling future in doubt

PETAWAWA – Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns doesn't know what the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre (OVWRC) will look like under Bill 151, the province’s latest attempt to divert more garbage from landfills.

The Waste-Free Ontario, which received final approval on Nov. 30, will shift responsibility for the diversion materials from municipalities to producers. The regulations aren’t expected for one to two years.

What that means for the future of the OVWRC is still unclear, Mohns told town councillors this week. He anticipates that the act will focus on larger cities across the province first and could result in a total of only five major recycle sorting centres by the time Bill 151 is fully implemented.

“What will happen to our facility we don't know,” said Mohns, the deputy chairman of the OVWRC board of directors. “It's not the end of our facility but we may be scaling back on the recycling end of it. There are a lot of things to be ironed out.”

According to the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, over eight million tonnes of waste is sent to landfill each year. Absolute greenhouse gas emissions from Ontario's waste have risen by 25 per cent between 1990 and 2012 as the amount of waste disposed in landfills has increased. Bill 151 is designed to encourage innovation in recycling processes and require producers to take full responsibility for their products and packaging and lower recycling costs and give consumers access to more convenient recycling options. The act may result in a new role for the facility located on Woito Road in Laurentian Valley Township.

“We may become a transfer station,” said Mohns. “Our facility will still be used to some extent but we will no longer be doing our own sorting.”

Mohns said the landfill will remain open in any event, as well as the composting and construction disposal operations. However, the fate of the recycling plant means the board has been reluctant to spend any new money on upgrades until they receive some clarity, he added.





