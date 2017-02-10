Using empties to help homeless dogs and cats

Empties for Paws will once more be challenging people to donate their empty beer, wine, liquor bottles and cans and Canadian Tire money on the weekend of Feb. 25-26 to raise funds for homeless dogs and cats.

Since the charity was established in January 2015, more than $56,000 has been raised. A total of 65 animal rescues in the Ottawa Valley, Ottawa, Gatineau and across Ontario have joined the effort. Empties for Paws founder Gisele Villeneuve says animal shelters and rescues are taxed with just the day-to-day care of those pets looking for their forever home.

“They work so hard at just looking after the animals,” she said. “This is a big way to help them.”

The concept is to encourage the public to drop off their empties at a local rescue organization or animal shelter. A complete list of rescues and drop-off locations is available on their website: emptiesforpaws.com.

In this area, empties can be dropped off at the Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre on Paquette Road in Petawawa and EXIT Ottawa Valley Realty (representing the Lucky Project) at 1219 Pembroke Street East in Pembroke. Empties can be dropped off at the back of the building. They can also be delivered to the Boston Terrier Rescue Canada located at 401 Sweezey Court in Pembroke.

Last year, the event took in over $2,300. Villeneuve hopes to raise at least $5,000. In 2016, she personally raised $6,100 which equals what four fundraising events would collect for a shelter.

“It’s incredible the money you can raise,” she said adding this will encourage people, businesses, services clubs and organizations to routinely fundraise for these rescues. “In this way, thousands and thousands will be raised for years to come.”

Empties for Paws has expanded to the Ottawa-area with numerous rescues involved in Nepean, Kemptville, Stittsville, Barrhaven, Gloucester, Kanata, Manotick, Orleans, Rockland, Limoges and Kars. There are also rescues involved across eastern Ontario including Prescott-Russell, Smiths Falls, Perth and Carleton Place.

Shelters and rescues don’t make any profits and often run in the red, Villeneuve added. Adoption fees will only cover half of the expenses that go along with vet’s bills, food and shelter. However, it is a desire to see these dogs and cats get good homes that drives Villeneuve to run such a fundraising venture.

“I just love the animals,” she added.

Each organization will directly benefit from the deposits collected from the empties. If the rescue you wish to support doesn’t collect empties, Villeneuve is asking that you to take this opportunity to cash in your empties and donate the funds directly to your preferred rescue.

For more information on Empties for Paws, check their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/EmptiesForPaws. They are also on Twitter at: @empties4paws. You can also email at: emptiesforpaws@gmail.com

