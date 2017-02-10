Waging war on sugar

Good, healthy eating is where you find it.

The trick is in being able to find healthy foods amid the thick clutter of junk food and sugary drink machines. Navigate past that, and everyone can benefit, especially children.

On Friday, around 60 stakeholders from across Renfrew County, including representatives of local municipalities, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) and county school boards gathered at the Best Western Conference Centre for the second annual Healthy Kids Community Challenge conference, where they shared knowledge on how to create healthier food and beverage environments.

Brian Brohart, a health promoter with the RCDHU and co-chairman of the Healthy Kids community Challenge, said they all have to do what they can to steer families away from unhealthy choices. He said since 1979, childhood obesity rates have increased to the point one in three kids is considered obese. This is primarily due to their overexposure to unhealthy food and beverages, pushed by savvy marketers.

“ This makes this a difficult challenge, but not impossible,” he said.

One of the keys is to make it easier to select healthy food and drink by denying the same space in public places to unhealthy foods and sugary drinks.

Leia Minaker, an affiliated scientist at the Propel Centre for Population Health Impact at the University of Waterloo, studied the effects of location and general geography on people’s eating habits. She said the vast majority of Canadians know what food choices to make to stay healthy, but most don’t follow through.

“ Is this a matter of personal responsibility, or a matter of the environment,” Minaker said. She believes it is a matter of both.

“ Some of the external forces we face influence our food choices,” Minaker said, ranging from peer pressure to a food environment which provides access, availability and affordability of the foods one is more likely to consume because it is visible and convenient.

She said studies show people make an average of 200 food related decisions a day. Added to this is the tendency of people to take the path of least resistance, and do the easiest thing. This applies to getting food.

“ If we can see it, we’ll eat it,” Minaker said, adding people have poor quality diets because they are eating what is immediately available and accessible. In lower income areas of a city like Kitchener-Waterloo, for instance, while there are grocery stores close by, what tends to be even closer to people’s homes are fast food restaurants and convenience stores. The result is poorer diets among the population.

Minaker said the most effective way to try and change bad eating habits overall is to begin with the food environment. For instance, if one were concentrating on getting kids to break bad habits of drinking soda, energy and sports drinks loaded with sugar, then they need to get rid of such foodstuffs from areas where they would be hanging out, such as the recreation centres, at organized sports meets and the like.

Looking longer range, Minaker said they need to break the habit of allowing snack food companies to advertise at recreation areas like arenas. She said the message being implied to kids is it doesn’t matter what you eat, as long as you keep exercising, which isn’t correct at all.

Carolyn Froats-Emond, a registered dietician with the health unit, said the biggest offender is added sugar, and the prime source kids get it from is sugary drinks, which range from sodas to flavoured water, sports drinks, 100 per cent fruit juice, lattes, and just about everything which has been processed and put inside a bottle or can.

She said through the Sip Smart program being introduced to local schools, they are working on converting students, parents and eventually whole communities into drinking water as the only healthy choice.

“ No amount of sugar is recommended at all in a diet,” Froats-Emond said. The maximum amount of sugar a child seven to 13 should consume a day amounts to 10 teaspoons, the same amount as what is inside a typical can of pop.

She said added sugar is best avoided if one was to combat the rising risk of chronic disease such as cancer, diabetes and heart problems. Such diseases start in children and their dietary habits.

“ The intake of sugary drinks is a modifiable behaviour,” Froats-Emond said, as long as the whole community buys into it.

Judy Mulvihill, co-chairwoman of the Renfrew County Healthy Kids Community Challenge, said this day’s conference was about raising awareness through education about the situation to community leaders and such, and what can be done about ensuring kids live healthier lives.

“ Our hope and feeling is if they know and understand the importance of promoting water over sugary drinks, even if only one on five people switches, it would be a start,” she said.

This year’s conference has the theme “Water Does Wonders,” part of the province’s healthy kids initiative, which is in its second of three years.

