Deep River shows solidarity with Muslim community

DEEP RIVER – On a bitterly cold winter afternoon, the residents of this town banded together unifying as one voice to denounce the tragic massacre of six Muslim-Canadians at a Quebec City mosque.

Regardless of religion, ethnicity or politics, more than 300 people ventured out in the middle of a blustery snow storm to remember the victims who were gunned down on Jan. 29 inside the Grande Mosquée de Québec in the suburb of Sainte-Foy and show solidarity with the Muslim community not only across Canada but here in Renfrew County.

Planned as a symbolism of unanimity only a week-and-a-half ago, the Deep River Peace Walk mustered an impressive body of folk from across the community to declare that violence of this nature will never be tolerated nor will it deter Canadians from fostering an inclusive and cohesive society.

Carrying signs that read “united we stand, divided we fall” “love for all,” marchers proceeded from the town hall to Mcelligott Drive where they gathered in front of the Ottawa Valley Islamic Centre. In the rally’s most poignant moment, schoolchildren unveiled a Canadian flag while proudly holding up photos of the six victims: Azzeddine Soufiane, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Aboubaker Thabti.

In her brief address to the crowd, event organizer Alison Hopley McIvor said this walk was a response to the “sickening terror attacks” on the Islamic Centre in Quebec City as well as their collective disguest at the “hateful rhetoric targetng Muslims in the U.S., a reference to the executive order signed by President Donald Trump that halts all refugee admissions and temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to send a different message – a message of peace and love – and your presence here is a testament to the powerful bond we share with our Muslim brothers and sisters here in Deep River and the surrounding community,” said McIvor.

Members of the Islamic community wholeheartedly welcomed this expression of common cause. Mahmoud Karam said is was his hope that they can learn from each other and lean on each other as Canadians who share the same values and dreams.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to live together in peace and abandon all those who try to divide us through hatred and violence,” he said. “This really touches our hearts as a muslim community.”

Lamia Marie remarked that she truly feels respected, accepted and safe noting that the tragedy has brought out the best in Canadians.

“It is deeply upsetting that this happened in our beautiful multicultural country,” said Marie. “This event shook me and the entire country.”

She said she agreed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s description of the mass shooting as a terrorist attack adding the six victims had two things in common – their choice as Islam as a religion and Canada as a home.

“We gather to celebrate the love and peace of our community and honour those who chose Canada to be their home,” Marie said.

Reverend Paul Evans, from the Deep River Community Church, said he could completely understand why the Muslim community would feel anxious, weary and frightened, however, their situation is not hopeless because they do not stand alone.

Hope is present here this afternoon in our support for you and your determination to rightfully stand up for your faith and not let the thugs of the world to scare you,” said Evans. “The thugs will not have the last word. The bigots will not have the last word. The most powerful word is the word of love and love will turn any enemy into a friend.”

Event organizers also wished to thank the support of Mayor Joan Lougheed and council, the Town of Deep River, the Deep River Police Service, the Deep River Inclusion Project, the Unity in Diversity Committee, the Ottawa Valley Islamic Centre and Mackenzie Community Centre.





